Amazon Quiz Answers Today September 22: Win Rs 10,000 Amazon Pay balance
News

Amazon quiz answers for today, September 22: Win Rs 10,000 Amazon Pay balance

News

Amazon Quiz Answers Today, September 22: To earn the prize money of Amazon Quiz, you have to answer five simple questions and win Rs 10,000. The questions are related to general knowledge. Check answers here and know how to play.

  Updated: September 22, 2021 2:18 PM IST
Amazon App Quiz 22 September

Amazon App Quiz 22 September: Answer These Five Simple Questions to Win Rs 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance

Amazon Quiz Answers September 22: Amazon is back with its daily quiz where you can get a chance to win big prize money. Notably, the quiz is available only on the Amazon app. The company has released Daily Quiz on the Amazon app for September 22 that will continue until 12pm tonight. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M12 with 6,000mAh battery to launch in India on March 11, reveals Amazon listing

You can win a prize of Rs 10,000 by participating in the quiz. The prize money will get added to your Amazon Pay balance. To win this quiz, you need to answer some simple questions. Also Read - Amazon 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative: Device manufacturing starting with Fire TV Stick to begin in India

To participate in Amazon Quiz on September 22, 2021, all you have to do is download the Amazon app on your phone. Once the app is installed, go to the search bar and search for the term “quiz”. To win the prize money of Amazon Quiz, you have to answer five simple questions. These questions are related to general knowledge and current affairs. Upon answering these questions correctly, you will get a chance to win Rs 10,000. Also Read - Amazon Republic Day Sale: Shinco Smart TVs with Alexa integration launched

Notably, there will be only one winner. Amazon will select the winner via a lucky draw. The result of the September 22 Amazon quiz will be announced on September 23.

Amazon Quiz September 22: 5 questions and answers

Question 1: _____ day is celebrated in the UK on 1st August, in honour of UK’s largest county. Name it

Answer- Yorkshire

Question 2: Which actress born on August 5th, made her Bollywood debut in the film ‘Bekhudi’?

Answer – Kajol

Question 3: In which of these sports did India win its first medal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games?

Answer – Table Tennis

Question 4: Which of the following was India’s first “original” for this streaming platform?

Answer – Sacred Games

Question 5: Which pigment causes leaves to be of this colour?

Answer – Chlorophyll

How to Play Amazon App Quiz

Step 1: Download Amazon App.

Step2: Open App.

Step3: Scroll Down And Click On Quiz Banner.

Step4: Click On Play Now.

Step5: Give Above Answers And Play Quiz.

  Published Date: September 22, 2021 1:02 PM IST
  Updated Date: September 22, 2021 2:18 PM IST

Best Sellers