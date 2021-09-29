Amazon Astro, the new autonomous household robot took the audience by surprise on Tuesday at Amazon’s product launch event. The new Alexa-powered bot has been launched at an introductory invite-only price of $999.99 (around Rs 74,190), but unfortunately, this ‘canine-like’ robot is limited to the US market only. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan’s voice support comes to Alexa: How to change voice setting

Amazon Astro Alexa-based home bot makes grand debut at Amazon Product event

The home robot with a screen on wheels can take up several tasks like setting up routines, reminders, and ‘can autonomously patrol the home and respond to voice commands.’ The bot has a 1080p periscope camera with a 132-degree FoV and can travel about a meter per second. The device even has a 5-megapixel bezel camera that helps to navigate and ‘map its environment.’ Also Read - You can now ask Alexa to find nearest COVID vaccine or testing centre

This tiny robot has pair of circles in a 10-inch HD touchscreen display to imitate eyes and even bears a cargo bin liner and a cup holder. Also Read - You can now ask Alexa to find the nearest COVID-19 vaccination centres, here's how

As reported by Bloomberg, Dave Limp, Amazon’s devices, and services chief says, “Customers don’t just want Alexa on wheels. We’ve embodied it with a unique persona that’s all it’s own.”

He further mentions that the robot is part of the Amazon program that makes devices still under development available.

To use this new Astro bot, users will require an active Amazon account and a compatible device with iOS 13 or above, or Android 8 or above, and the Astro app (of course). The bot designed to learn human habits uses Intelligent Motion to navigate a room and avoid objects like furniture and pets.

It can make calls, follow you around, and play music or podcasts on the go. It can be used for surveillance as well as Astro integrates with Ring’s security alarm system, capture footage, and send it to Ring’s cloud. One can even set boundaries as to where the bot can/cannot move around via the Astro app’s ‘out-of-bounds zones.’ But while all these sound fun and exciting, as we mentioned before, the Disney EVA-like (mention from Wall-E) robot is available only in the 50 US States. Amazon’s new homey-bot comes for a regular price of $1,449.99 (around Rs 1.07 lakhs).