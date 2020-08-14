comscore Amazon beats Flipkart in Q2 smartphone sales online in India
  Amazon beats Flipkart in Q2 smartphone sales online in India: Counterpoint
Amazon beats Flipkart in Q2 smartphone sales online in India: Counterpoint

Amazon beat Flipkart to become the top online smartphone channel in India for the first time in the second quarter of this year.

  Published: August 14, 2020 3:32 PM IST
With a 47 percent share, Amazon beat Flipkart to become the top online smartphone channel in India for the first time in the second quarter of this year, Counterpoint Research said on Thursday. While Flipkart’s share declined to 42 percent in the quarter, the platform led the sub-Rs 10,000 price band with more than 50 percent share in the overall online smartphone market, said the report. Also Read - Vivo Independence Day sale: Check offers on Vivo X50, Vivo Y50 and others

Overall, online channels (e.g. Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm and more) held a 43 percent share in Q2 2020 in the India online smartphone market. The increase in online channels share was due to a shift in consumer behaviour, who are now preferring contact-less shopping experience and practicing social distancing amid the pandemic. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition with Exynos 990 SoC spotted on Geekbench

“Due to the preference for online channels, no offline-exclusive model was launched during the quarter. However, during the same period, 11 online-exclusive SKUs (stock keeping units) were launched,” Research Analyst, Shilpi Jain said in a statement. Also Read - RedmiBook Air 13 announced with Intel 10th Gen Core i5, 512GB SSD in China

Xiaomi remained the market leader in online channels with 44 percent market share in Q2 during which Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual was the top model for the brand in online channels.

Samsung was quite aggressive on online channels and increased its share to 25 percent, its highest ever share in online channels. Strong shipments of M-series smartphones led to this increase. Realme remained the top brand on Flipkart,” Jain said.

Meanwhile, a recent report IDC sated that the smartphone market in India saw a steep shipment decline in Q2 this year as per IDC report. In total, 18.2 million units were shipped during the period. Xiaomi continues to lead the segment, while there was a switch in positions between Samsung and Vivo. The South Korean brand managed to record higher shipments in Q2, pushing them to the second spot. Vivo came third, followed by Realme and Oppo.

Written with agency inputs

