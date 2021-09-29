Amazon brings offline voice recognition to Alexa devices

Amazon introduced tons of connected devices at its Hardware event 2021 on Tuesday. The annual fall hardware event witnessed the launch of a new household robot, Astro, the new Echo Show 15, a fitness band, among other products. An interesting announcement was about the privacy features coming to the latest Alexa devices. Also Read - Discount on OnePlus Nord 2, Galaxy M52, Redmi 9A during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

As per the Engadget report, US customers will soon be able to choose all of their voice commands processed on their Alexa devices. This means that these audio clips won't be sent to the cloud and they'll be automatically deleted after the Alexa device processes them.

The online retailer has received much scrutiny over the years when it comes to the privacy implications of its smart speakers and displays.

Back in 2019, Amazon added a toggle that let users opt-out of having their voice recordings and message transcripts “manually reviewed,” and before that, the company added an option to delete the entire voice history with one command.

This new feature builds on that, but it seemingly will only work with the latest Echo devices with the AZ1 Neural Edge processor.

According to Amazon, the feature will first be available on the 4th-generation Echo and the Echo Show 10 and will come to more devices in the future.

Most other new Alexa features are only available on Amazon’s smart displays, like the new Echo Show 15.

First, Sling TV will be coming to all Echo Show devices soon, adding to the already lengthy list of streaming services accessible from Amazon’s displays.

Second, Echo devices with cameras will be able to use Visual ID, a feature that lets Alexa recognize you when you’re in the camera’s field of view. By knowing who’s in front of the camera, the device’s display can then present personalised information like calendar alerts and TV show preferences.

It’s important to note that Visual ID is something you have to enroll in- not an automatic feature- and you can delete your Visual ID at any time, the report cited.

(With IANS inputs)