Amazon Business launches 'COVID-19 Supplies Store' in India

Amazon Business on Monday introduced its “COVID-19 Supplies Store” to provide easy access for businesses to buy COVID related supplies on the e-commerce platform in the country. The initiative is designed to help institutional buyers like nursing homes, hospitals, healthcare NGOs, government agencies and other businesses purchase COVID-19 related items in bulk with GST invoices. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Box 4K streaming device vs Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: Which is best ?

The store has been specifically curated to provide instant access to critical medical supplies and safety products, said Amazon Business, a business friendly marketplace on Amazon.in. The store has a wide selection of items like N95 masks, surgical masks, sanitizers, personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, gloves, shoe Covers, PPE suits, facial shields and infrared thermometers, among others, it said. Also Read - Telefunken TV sales resume on Amazon India for Green and Orange zones

“The ‘COVID-19 Supplies Store’ is our effort towards providing institutional buyers with a one-stop shop for all their needs around safety and sanitization products,” Manish Tiwary, Vice President, Category Management, Amazon India, said in a statement. Also Read - Huawei Y9s price spotted on Amazon India product listing page

“The store seeks to serve bulk buying needs of healthcare professionals and organisations as the nation continues to fight the virus. In these unprecedented times, Amazon remains committed to serve the nation by providing instant access and delivering products safely to customers across the country,” Tiwary mentioned.

Institutional buyers can get competitive quotes from multiple suppliers, coupled with safe delivery, Amazon Business said, adding that these business purchases also come with the benefit of bulk pricing and GST invoices to ensure compliance and claim input tax credit.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Recently the e-commerce giant Amazon had shut down its dedicated grocery delivery app “Prime Now”. The company had launched the app about four years back with support in limited cities at select pin codes. In addition to the general delivery, it also provided an option where users could get things in just 2 hours.

Written with agency inputs