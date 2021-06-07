Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is heading to space next month but not alone

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is heading to space next month. That’s right. Earlier on Monday, Bezos officially announced that he will be going to space in July but not alone. His brother Mark will accompany him in this journey of a “lifetime”. Also Read - Amazon Prime subscription plans in India: How to get Amazon Prime or cancel membership

Bezos said that he will take off to space when his company, Blue Origin, launches its first passenger-carrying mission next month. Blue Origin announced the launch of its first passenger flight in July a few months ago.

Jeff Bezos heading to space

Earlier on Monday, Bezos took to Instagram to announce the details of his journey to space next month. The post mentioned that Bezos will travel to space alongside his brother, Mark. Blue Origin will launch its first passenger-carrying mission on July 20.

In the official Instagram post, Bezos said, “Ever since I was five years old, I’ve dreamed of travelling to space.” “On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend,” he further added to the post.

In the Instagram video, Bezos said that taking a journey into space has been a lifelong dream and also that it will be “meaningful” to have his brother along for this special journey. In the video Bezos said, “You see the earth from space and it changes you. It changes your relationship with this planet, with humanity. It’s one Earth.” “I want to go on this flight because it’s the thing I’ve wanted to do all my life. It’s an adventure. It’s a big deal for me,” he further added.

The first passenger Blue Origin rocket will blast off from the Earth, nearly 100 kms above the sea level, and then the capsule will detach from the booster.

Bezos will step down as Amazon CEO formally on July 5, as announced at the company’s annual shareholder meeting. Andy Jassy, Amazon’s cloud-computing boss, will take over Bezos’ role and become the next Amazon CEO.