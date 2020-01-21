Amazon India to Have 10,000 Electric Delivery Rickshaws by 2025

After a three-day visit to India, Amazon Chief Jeff Bezos recently tweeted a new video with a new gift for India. The video shows Bezos and a few more drivers in action with the brand’s new all-electric delivery rickshaws. Further, the new electric rickshaws in the video have no carbon emissions. The Amazon CEO aims to bring the technology to India for clean pollution-free delivery operations.

Further details of the project are unknown as of now. The video, however, seems to be aimed at social media and is armed with an eco-friendly message. The charcoal-colored rickshaws closely resemble existing auto-rickshaws in the country. The simple design of the vehicle features a large boot to carry around delivery goods of most sizes.

“I fall more in love with India every time I return here. The boundless energy, innovation, and grit of the Indian people always inspire me,” said Jeff in his farewell letter to the country. This was posted on Amazon India on Friday.

The $1 billion investment will “digitize micro and small businesses in cities, towns, and villages across India”, he said, vowing Amazon would export $10 billion of Indian-made products annually and create one million new jobs by 2025.

Jeff Bezos and his recent visit to India

Earlier last week, the Amazon CEO had promised to create a million new jobs in the country. The promise came at the end of a tough visit for Bezos. Small traders protested against his visit in the country last week. The reaction came after authorities launched a probe into Amazon and rival Flipkart’s deep discounting practices.

Bezos apparently didn’t have a good time with the country’s authoritative figures either. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly refused the Amazon CEO for an appointment. Meanwhile, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal dismissed Amazon’s 1 billion dollar investment announcement as “not a favor”. According to reports by NDTV, another senior BJP leader also hit out at the CEO’s ownership of The Washington Post newspaper for being critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.