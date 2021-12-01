comscore Amazon cloud service AWS launches new chipsets to take on NVIDIA, Intel
Amazon's cloud service launches new chipsets to compete with Intel, Nvidia

Amazon Web Services claims the new chipsets will help customers significantly improve the performance, cost, and energy efficiency

Amazon Web Services, world’s biggest cloud computing provider has introduced new chipsets that aim to reduce the overall cost to the consumer. The custom computing chipsets will lower the company’s dependence on other chip manufacturers like Intel and Nvidia. Also Read - Amazon 'Mega Music Fest' offers deals on boAt, Sony, JBL headphones, speakers

Amazon Web Services claims the new chipsets will help customers significantly improve the performance, cost, and energy efficiency of their workloads running on Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2). Also Read - Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Best deals on Realme Narzo 50A, Samsung Galaxy M12, and more


The company has launched Graviton3 processors which AWS claims can deliver up to 25% better performance than current generation Graviton2 processors. AWS Graviton3 processors also deliver up to 2x higher floating point performance for scientific, machine learning, and media encoding workloads, up to 2x faster performance for cryptographic workloads, and up to 3x better performance for machine learning workloads compared to previous generation AWS Graviton2 processors. AWS Graviton3 processors are also more energy efficient, using up to 60% less energy for same performance than comparable EC2 instances

AWS acquired a start-up Annapurna Labs in 2015, which has helped the company achieve the new chipsets.

“With our investments in AWS-designed chips, customers have realized huge price performance benefits for some of today’s most business-critical workloads. These customers have asked us to continue pushing the envelope with each new EC2 instance generation,” said David Brown, Vice President, Amazon EC2 at AWS. “AWS’s continued innovation means customers are now getting brand new, game changing instances to run their most important workloads with significantly better price performance than anywhere else.”

Amazon claims that customers like DirecTV, Discovery, Epic Games, Formula 1, Honeycomb.io, Intuit, Lyft, MercardoLibre, NextRoll, Nielsen, SmugMug, Snap, Splunk, and Sprinklr have witnessed significant performance gains and reduced costs from running AWS Graviton2-based instances since they launched in 2020.

  • Published Date: December 1, 2021 11:09 AM IST
  • Updated Date: December 1, 2021 11:11 AM IST

Best Sellers