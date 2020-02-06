Smartphone sales are becoming more popular with each growing year. Even if you miss one though, there seems to be always another sale in line. On that note, in case you missed the couple of smartphone sales that went by last month and are still looking to buy a device, Amazon still has a few great deals you should check out. As a part of its ‘Deal of the Day’ offer, Amazon is providing discounts on phones by Huawei, Oppo, Samsung and Vivo.

These offers include smartphones like the Oppo F15, Huawei P30 Lite, Samsung Galaxy A30S and Vivo U20. Here is a more detailed description of the various deals that the E-commerce website is providing on devices under its ‘Deal of the Day’ offers.

Amazon Deal of the Day offer: Vivo U20

The budget phone by Vivo is available starting at Rs 10,990 under the Amazon Deal of the Day. The Vivo U20 is available in 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM models. The 4GB RAM variant will be priced at Rs 10,990 while the 6GB RAM variant will be priced at Rs 11,990. The phones will have an extra Rs 1,000 off on Amazon coupons. The U20 is powered by the Snapdragon 675 SoC and runs on Android 9 Pie. It also has a 5,000mAh battery.

Oppo F15

The Oppo F15 is one of the recently launched phones in the mid-range Indian market. The phone comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. As part of the Amazon ‘Deal of the Day’, the smartphone can now be purchased for Rs 19,990. Further, there are EMI and no-cost EMI options to purchase the phone. The Oppo F15 sports specifications like a 48-megapixel quad-camera, a 16-megapixel front camera and a MediaTek Helio P70 SoC. The phone also has a 4,000mAh battery.

Huawei P30 Lite

The Huawei P30 Lite gets a discount of 41%. The smartphone can now be picked for Rs 12,990 under the Amazon Deal of the Day. It was originally priced at Rs 21,990. The P30 Lite features a triple camera setup on the rear including a 24-megapixel main lens and a 32-megapixel front camera. Further, it sports 4GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy A30s

The Samsung Galaxy A30s was the successor to the popular Samsung A30 smartphone. The A30s features a 25-megapixel triple-camera setup along with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone also comes with a 16-megapixel front camera and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The 4,000mAh battery supports fast charging at 15W. The phone can be purchased for Rs 14,999 under Amazon’s Deal of the Day offer.

