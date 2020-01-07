Amazon has launched quite a few variants of the echo smart speakers in India. Now, the company takes the next step with the Amazon Echo Auto. The Amazon Echo Auto smart speaker brings the power of Alexa inside your car. The speaker is specifically designed for automobile use, and brings along a bunch of new features.

Amazon Echo Auto: What’s new?

It features eight microphones with far-field technology. This makes the user audible even in noisy scenarios like heavy traffic. Alexa is able to play your favorite music, make calls, set reminders, give you updates and more, all on the go. Moreover, users now need not divert their eyes from the road ahead to access Alexa.

The Echo Auto is powered by your car’s 12V charging port or even works through USB port. Further, the Echo Auto connects to your car’s speakers either through Bluetooth or the 3.5mm jack. Users can then use the Alexa app and data on their smartphones to stream music and use the other functions.

“Customers in India tell us they want to take Alexa with them everywhere they go, and we’re delighted to offer them an easy way to add Alexa to the car they already own”, said Parag Gupta, Head of Amazon Devices India. “Enjoy ad-free music with no breaks or RJ talks, listen to that unfinished audio book on-the-go, or make calls without the distraction of looking at your smartphone by using simple voice commands. We cannot wait to see how customers in India take Alexa on the road,” he added.

Though marketed as a convenience, the Echo Auto could also help with road safety of users and those around. Communication while driving isn’t ideal. But, customers can now ask Alexa to make that important call or send that last-minute detail on text. Meanwhile, they needn’t look away from the screen at all. The Echo Auto isn’t very expensive either. You can pre-order one right now for Rs 4,999 on Amazon. The units will start shipping from January 15.