comscore Amazon launches Alexa-enabled Echo Auto speaker for cars | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Amazon Echo Auto smart speaker brings the power of Alexa inside your car
News

Amazon Echo Auto smart speaker brings the power of Alexa inside your car

News

Apart from all standard Alexa offerings, the Echo Auto is armed with a bunch of features to make sure you're heard over AC, music, or even heavy traffic.

  • Published: January 7, 2020 11:00 AM IST
Amazon Echo Auto inside car

Amazon has launched quite a few variants of the echo smart speakers in India. Now, the company takes the next step with the Amazon Echo Auto. The Amazon Echo Auto smart speaker brings the power of Alexa inside your car. The speaker is specifically designed for automobile use, and brings along a bunch of new features.

Related Stories


Amazon Echo Auto: What’s new?

It features eight microphones with far-field technology. This makes the user audible even in noisy scenarios like heavy traffic. Alexa is able to play your favorite music, make calls, set reminders, give you updates and more, all on the go. Moreover, users now need not divert their eyes from the road ahead to access Alexa.

Watch: 5 Products Xiaomi should launch in India

The Echo Auto is powered by your car’s 12V charging port or even works through USB port. Further, the Echo Auto connects to your car’s speakers either through Bluetooth or the 3.5mm jack. Users can then use the Alexa app and data on their smartphones to stream music and use the other functions.

“Customers in India tell us they want to take Alexa with them everywhere they go, and we’re delighted to offer them an easy way to add Alexa to the car they already own”, said Parag Gupta, Head of Amazon Devices India. “Enjoy ad-free music with no breaks or RJ talks, listen to that unfinished audio book on-the-go, or make calls without the distraction of looking at your smartphone by using simple voice commands. We cannot wait to see how customers in India take Alexa on the road,” he added.

Amazon Echo Flex Review: This plug-in Alexa makes any space smarter

Also Read

Amazon Echo Flex Review: This plug-in Alexa makes any space smarter

Though marketed as a convenience, the Echo Auto could also help with road safety of users and those around. Communication while driving isn’t ideal. But, customers can now ask Alexa to make that important call or send that last-minute detail on text. Meanwhile, they needn’t look away from the screen at all. The Echo Auto isn’t very expensive either. You can pre-order one right now for Rs 4,999 on Amazon. The units will start shipping from January 15.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 7, 2020 11:00 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Dell showcases 2 foldable concept PCs at CES 2020
News
Dell showcases 2 foldable concept PCs at CES 2020
Nokia 6.1 Plus Android 10 update rolling out

News

Nokia 6.1 Plus Android 10 update rolling out

Amazon's Echo Auto speaker brings Alexa in your car

News

Amazon's Echo Auto speaker brings Alexa in your car

PUBG Mobile: Here's how to become a beta tester

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Here's how to become a beta tester

Xiaomi 'Little Bear Foot Warmer' launched for around Rs 1,950: Check features

News

Xiaomi 'Little Bear Foot Warmer' launched for around Rs 1,950: Check features

Most Popular

Xech Speaker Pods Review

LG G8X ThinQ First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset Review

Dell showcases 2 foldable concept PCs at CES 2020

Nokia 6.1 Plus Android 10 update rolling out

Amazon's Echo Auto speaker brings Alexa in your car

Xiaomi 'Little Bear Foot Warmer' launched for around Rs 1,950: Check features

Google Pixel 4a design confirmed through leaked cases

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

A look at how budget phone segment will evolve in 2020 and beyond

Related Topics

Related Stories

Amazon's Echo Auto speaker brings Alexa in your car

News

Amazon's Echo Auto speaker brings Alexa in your car
Vivo S1 Pro color variants teased in a video ahead of January 4 launch

News

Vivo S1 Pro color variants teased in a video ahead of January 4 launch
Samsung Galaxy A30s price in India cut: Check features, price and availability details

Deals

Samsung Galaxy A30s price in India cut: Check features, price and availability details
Reliance JioMart launched in India; to compete with Amazon, and Flipkart

News

Reliance JioMart launched in India; to compete with Amazon, and Flipkart
Best Smart Speakers launched in India in 2019

Top Products

Best Smart Speakers launched in India in 2019

हिंदी समाचार

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 पहला पावरफुल 14 इंच वाला गेमिंग लैपटॉप CES 2020 के दौरान हुआ लॉन्च

Vivo Carnival Sale: 13 हजार रुपये तक के डिस्काउंट पर मिल रहे हैं वीवो स्मार्टफोन

Sony PlayStation 5 का लोगो हुआ लॉन्च, इस दिन लॉन्च होगा सोनी का गेमिंग कंसोल

TikTok यूजर्स की सूचनाएं और कंटेंट हटाने की रिक्वेस्ट के मामले में भारत नंबर वन

रिलायंस जियो फाइबर यूजर्स को अब फ्री मिलेगा ZEE5 का सब्सक्रिप्शन, जानें डिटेल्स

News

Dell showcases 2 foldable concept PCs at CES 2020
News
Dell showcases 2 foldable concept PCs at CES 2020
Nokia 6.1 Plus Android 10 update rolling out

News

Nokia 6.1 Plus Android 10 update rolling out
Amazon's Echo Auto speaker brings Alexa in your car

News

Amazon's Echo Auto speaker brings Alexa in your car
Xiaomi 'Little Bear Foot Warmer' launched for around Rs 1,950: Check features

News

Xiaomi 'Little Bear Foot Warmer' launched for around Rs 1,950: Check features
Google Pixel 4a design confirmed through leaked cases

News

Google Pixel 4a design confirmed through leaked cases