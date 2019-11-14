comscore Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) now available in purple color variant | BGR India
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) now available in purple color variant

At present, the retail price for all the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) variants is Rs 3,999 on Amazon India. Consumers now have the option of Charcoal, Heather Gray, Sandstone and new Purple color to choose from.

  • Published: November 14, 2019 4:55 PM IST
amazon-echo-dot-3rd-gen-purple

Amazon’s Alexa-powered smart home speaker ‘Echo dot’ (3rd Gen) is now available in new purple color variant on the e-commerce platform. The entry-level smart speaker was launched in September for Rs 4,499 alongside the Echo Plus, and the Echo Sub. At present, the retail price for all the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) variants is Rs 3,999 on Amazon India. Consumers now have the option of Charcoal, Heather Gray, Sandstone and new Purple color to choose from.

In comparison to previous generation Echo Dot, the new 3rd generation Amazon speaker comes with a new fabric design and improved sound output. It weighs just 300 grams and can be paired with other big speakers using 3.5mm audio port or Bluetooth.

The Alexa-powered Echo Dot can connect to various smart appliances at your home. You can control these with your voice commands through Alexa. It can be used as a smart speaker to stream music directly from music platforms like Amazon Music, Gaana, Spotify, Saavn, Hungama and more.

Amazon India recently launched its latest Amazon Echo Show 5 in the country for Rs 8,999. The Echo Show 5 is an Amazon Alexa-enabled smart display. In terms of specifications, the smart speaker sports a 5.5-inch display with a built-in HD camera. They can also use the smart display for music and video entertainment in terms of features.

Buyers can also make use of Amazon Alexa for usual smart speaker things such as setting reminders, timers, alarms, and news. Echo Show 5 can also control the compatible smart home appliances. In fact, the smart display also comes with video calling feature.

  • Published Date: November 14, 2019 4:55 PM IST

