Amazon Echo, Echo Dot and Echo Show 10 launched

Amazon has unveiled its updated lineup of Echo smart speakers for its global markets. The Echo gets an upgrade along with the more affordable Echo Dot as well as the feature-rich Echo Show 10. With almost similar prices as the last generation, Amazon has baked in a lot of upgrades – both in terms of software and hardware. Alexa itself has got some improvements in terms of voice recognition and faster responses. Also Read - Amazon Echo Show 8 भारत में 8,999 रुपये की कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च

The new range of Echo smart speakers and displays will go on sale later in the year. Amazon has revealed the prices of the three Echo speakers in India. The Echo will set you back by Rs 9,999 and will be available in Black, White and Blue colors. The Echo Dot will cost Rs 4,499 and you can pre-order in black, white, and blue colors. There’s also an Echo Dot with Clock that costs Rs 5,499 that comes only in white and blue colors. Also Read - Amazon Echo Show 8 launched in India: Price, release date, features, and other details

Amazon Echo series features

With the new series of speakers, Amazon has upgraded the internal hardware and packed it in newer designs. The Echo smart speaker now goes for a spherical design with the light ring now located at the bottom. Hardware-wise, it gets a 3-inch woofer and dual firing speakers. The speaker also has Dolby stereo audio processing inside. The speaker senses the acoustics of its surroundings and tunes the playback accordingly. There’s also an in-built Zigbee smart home hub as well as Bluetooth Low Energy. Also Read - Amazon Echo Studio Review: An Echo never sounded this good

The Echo Dot and Echo Dot with Clock get similar spherical designs, complete with the fabric mesh. However, these speakers only have a 1.6-inch speaker, promising improved audio performance. On the version with the clock, users can see the time, temperature, alarms, and timers on the small LED display. The Tap to Snooze feature from the Echo Dot with Clock is now available on all the Echo speakers going forward.

The Echo Show 10 is an improved version of the smart display with better audio quality and faster Alexa recognition. Amazon has given its a motorized swiveling base that allows the display to automatically face the user. Hence, it will follow you if you move around while in a video call. The Echo Show 10 also gets support for Netflix streaming and it carries a price of $249. This one is not headed to India.

All the Echo speakers now rely on Amazon’s AZ1 chip that’s developed in partnership with MediaTek. The new chip allows the speakers to do voice processing locally. That said, it still relies on cloud services to keep a backup of the commands in the Alexa app.