  Amazon Echo Input launched in India; available for Rs 2,999
News

Amazon Echo Input launched in India; available for Rs 2,999

News

The Echo Input will also be made available through offline retailers and channels like Croma, Vijay Sales and more.

  • Published: January 17, 2019 11:04 AM IST
amazon-echo-input-india-launch

Amazon has launched the Alexa-powered ‘Echo Input’ for customers in India. The audio casting device, Echo Input, lets you easily add Alexa to your existing speaker through a 3.5mm audio cable or via Bluetooth. You can consider it as ‘Echo Dot’ minus the speaker. Unlike Echo Dot, all audio is played through the connected speaker rather than through Echo Input itself.

The Amazon Echo Input has gone on sale on Amazon India for Rs 2,999. The device features a four-microphone array so that you can talk to Alexa to play music on connected speaker. The device’s microphone essentially picks up your commands, and executes it on the connected external speaker.

Amazon Fire TV Stick gets Alexa Voice Remote and TV Control upgrade, priced at Rs 3,999

Also Read

Amazon Fire TV Stick gets Alexa Voice Remote and TV Control upgrade, priced at Rs 3,999

The Echo Input is a tiny device that is just 12.5mm thick. You can use it with Alexa app available for Android and iOS devices. The device allows you to control connected speakers volume from it. In addition to Amazon Prime Music, Saavn and TuneIn, the Echo Input gets music app options of Hungama and Gaana, which are available on Alexa starting today.

“Our customers tell us that they love the convenience of being able to ask Alexa to play music, get information, control smart home devices, and much more,” said Jayshree Gururaj, Director, Amazon Devices. “With Echo Input, we are giving users even more options to choose the best Echo device for their needs. Adding Echo Input to your existing speakers is the easiest way to begin your voice-first experience with Alexa.”

Watch Video: Amazon Echo Spot First Look

Amazon says that consumers can get up to Rs 2,999 off when they purchase select speakers and Echo Input together from brands as Bose, JBL and UE Boom on Amazon India website. The Echo Input will also be made available through offline retailers and channels like Croma, Vijay Sales and more.

  • Published Date: January 17, 2019 11:04 AM IST

Amazon Echo Input launched in India; available for Rs 2,999

News

Amazon Echo Input launched in India; available for Rs 2,999
