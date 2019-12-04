Expanding its range of Alexa-powered smart speakers, Amazon has launched the Echo Input in India. With the launch of Amazon Echo Input, the company now has a total of 12 smart speakers. Unlike other Amazon smart speakers, the Echo Input comes with a built-in battery, which means you can even use it when unplugged. Here is all you need to know.

“Customers in India love Alexa, and told us that they want to carry their Echo device from room to room so that they can have an uninterrupted hands-free Alexa experience. We’re excited to offer this new Alexa experience in India, and we cannot wait to see how our Indian customers enjoy the flexibility of a portable Alexa in their homes,” Parag Gupta, Head of Amazon Devices India said in a press release.

Price in India, availability

The Echo Input smart speaker will be available in India at an introductory price of Rs 4,999. It is originally priced at Rs 5,999. The smart speaker will start shipping from December 18.

Amazon Echo Input specifications, features

The highlight of the speaker is the built-in 4,800mAh battery which the company claims to offer a up to 10-hours of uninterrupted usage. There are 4 LEDs to indicate the battery life. It is a rechargeable battery and you get a microUSB based charging port at the back.

The smart speaker connects over Wi-Fi to stream music from different sources. It also comes with Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to use it as a Bluetooth speaker by connecting your smartphone. There is a dedicated mute button on the top, volume and power buttons on the side.

Just like other Alexa speakers, you can control your IoT home products with voice commands. It is compatible with home devices from Philips, Wipro, Syska, TP-Link and more. You can also use voice commands to play music from TuneIn radio, Gaana, and Amazon Music, increase and decrease volume and more.