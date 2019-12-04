comscore Amazon Echo Input portable smart speaker launched at Rs 4,999
Amazon Echo Input portable smart speaker launched in India at Rs 4,999, comes with 10-hour battery life

The Amazon Echo Input will be available via Amazon India and will start shipping from December 18.

  • Published: December 4, 2019 11:29 AM IST
Expanding its range of Alexa-powered smart speakers, Amazon has launched the Echo Input in India. With the launch of Amazon Echo Input, the company now has a total of 12 smart speakers. Unlike other Amazon smart speakers, the Echo Input comes with a built-in battery, which means you can even use it when unplugged. Here is all you need to know.

“Customers in India love Alexa, and told us that they want to carry their Echo device from room to room so that they can have an uninterrupted hands-free Alexa experience. We’re excited to offer this new Alexa experience in India, and we cannot wait to see how our Indian customers enjoy the flexibility of a portable Alexa in their homes,” Parag Gupta, Head of Amazon Devices India said in a press release.

Price in India, availability

The Echo Input smart speaker will be available in India at an introductory price of Rs 4,999. It is originally priced at Rs 5,999. The smart speaker will start shipping from December 18.

Amazon launches Echo Flex plug-in smart speaker in India for Rs 2,999

Amazon launches Echo Flex plug-in smart speaker in India for Rs 2,999

Amazon Echo Input specifications, features

The highlight of the speaker is the built-in 4,800mAh battery which the company claims to offer a up to 10-hours of uninterrupted usage. There are 4 LEDs to indicate the battery life. It is a rechargeable battery and you get a microUSB based charging port at the back.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) now available in purple color variant

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) now available in purple color variant

The smart speaker connects over Wi-Fi to stream music from different sources. It also comes with Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to use it as a Bluetooth speaker by connecting your smartphone. There is a dedicated mute button on the top, volume and power buttons on the side.

Just like other Alexa speakers, you can control your IoT home products with voice commands. It is compatible with home devices from Philips, Wipro, Syska, TP-Link and more. You can also use voice commands to play music from TuneIn radio, Gaana, and Amazon Music, increase and decrease volume and more.

  • Published Date: December 4, 2019 11:29 AM IST

