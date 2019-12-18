comscore Amazon Echo Input Sale goes live today | BGR India
Amazon Echo Input portable smart speaker to go on sale today: Price, Features

The Amazon Echo Input is the first portable smart speaker by the company. The speaker that was launched on December 4th, will be available for purchase starting today.

  • Published: December 18, 2019 9:46 AM IST
amazon echo input

Amazon launched the Echo Input smart speaker in India on December 4, 2019. The Alexa-powered smart speaker will go on sale today on Amazon India. Unlike other Amazon smart speakers, the Echo Input comes with a built-in battery that lets you use it even when unplugged.

“Customers in India love Alexa, and told us that they want to carry their Echo device from room to room so that they can have an uninterrupted hands-free Alexa experience. We’re excited to offer this new Alexa experience in India, and we cannot wait to see how our Indian customers enjoy the flexibility of a portable Alexa in their homes,” Parag Gupta, Head of Amazon Devices India said in a press release.

Amazon Echo Input portable smart speaker: Pricing

The Echo Input smart speaker will be available in India at an introductory price of Rs 4,999. It was originally priced at Rs 5,999.

Specifications, features

The highlight of the Amazon Echo Input is a built-in 4,800mAh battery. The company claims it will offer up to 10 hours of uninterrupted usage. There are 4 LEDs to indicate battery life. The rechargeable battery can be charged up with a microUSB charging port at the back.

The smart speaker connects over Wi-Fi to stream music from different sources. The Amazon Echo Input also comes with Bluetooth connectivity that allows you to use it as a Bluetooth speaker by connecting your smartphone. There is a dedicated mute button on the top, with volume and power buttons on the side.

Just like other Alexa speakers, you can control your IoT home products with voice commands on the device. It is compatible with home devices from Philips, Wipro, Syska, TP-Link and more. Apart from controlling volume, you can also use voice commands to play music from TuneIn radio, Gaana, and Amazon Music.

 

  • Published Date: December 18, 2019 9:46 AM IST

