comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Amazon Echo led India smart speakers market in 2018
News

Amazon Echo led India smart speakers market in 2018

News

Google Home Mini outsold all other smart speaker models, emerging as a top seller. 

  • Published: March 29, 2019 12:34 PM IST
Amazon Echo Spot

Amazon Echo Spot is an ideal gift since it serves the dual purpose of table clock and entertainment device. It can be used to get weather updates, check the camera feed from a wireless security camera, and can even be used to look up for recipes. The Echo Spot is priced at Rs 12,999, and will be available from Amazon India.

Amazon Echo led the Indian smart speakers market with 59% share in 2018, followed by Google Home with 39% unit share, a new report from International Data Corp (IDC) said on Thursday. According to IDC’s “India Monthly Smart Speaker Device Tracker”, a total of 753,000 units were shipped in 2018 in the country.

Google Home Mini outsold all other smart speaker models, emerging as a top seller. However, Amazon Echo Dot with its second and third generation models was the most dominant series, with four out of 10 devices sold in the country, the IDC said in a statement. “Though the smart speaker is a relatively young product in India, the integration of voice assistants such as Alexa and Google Assistant in smart devices is gaining immense popularity in the country,” said Jaipal Singh, Associate Research Manager, Client Devices, IDC India.

The main driver of the early adoption so far is the novelty factor around this technology. “However, it is certainly driving the shift in consumer behavior and accelerating the adoption of voice interfaces in India,” Singh added.
Smart speakers were first introduced to the Indian market in the fourth quarter of 2017 when Amazon launched its Echo range of devices in the country. Since then, more than half a dozen companies have launched their devices in this category.

“Many Indians are using voice assistants for the first time in their smartphones — some even using them in their feature phones — now with more localized and enhanced use cases, they want to use voice interfaces in more and more devices,” added Navkendar Singh, Research Director, IDC India. When it comes to the preferred channel for smart speakers, online channels inclusive of e-tailers and vendor’s own websites dominated smart speaker sales with 55 percent of the smart speakers sold in this channel, said IDC.

  • Published Date: March 29, 2019 12:34 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Twitter ‘Lights Out’ brings true dark mode to iOS, coming soon on Android
News
Twitter ‘Lights Out’ brings true dark mode to iOS, coming soon on Android
Amazon Echo Link, Echo Link Amp to launch in India next week: Report

News

Amazon Echo Link, Echo Link Amp to launch in India next week: Report

AutoCAD 2020 announced with dark theme and performance improvements

News

AutoCAD 2020 announced with dark theme and performance improvements

WhatsApp for Android beta 2.19.86 brings consecutive voice messages feature

News

WhatsApp for Android beta 2.19.86 brings consecutive voice messages feature

Free Wi-Fi now available at 1,000 Indian Railway stations

News

Free Wi-Fi now available at 1,000 Indian Railway stations

Most Popular

Sony WH-CH700N Review

Huawei P30, P30 Pro first impressions

Samsung Galaxy M30 Review

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR II GL504 Review

Easyfone Star Review

ixigo 6th most downloaded travel app globally

Twitter ‘Lights Out’ brings true dark mode to iOS, coming soon on Android

Amazon Echo Link, Echo Link Amp to launch in India next week: Report

AutoCAD 2020 announced with dark theme and performance improvements

WhatsApp for Android beta 2.19.86 brings consecutive voice messages feature

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Amazon Echo Link, Echo Link Amp to launch in India next week: Report

News

Amazon Echo Link, Echo Link Amp to launch in India next week: Report
Amazon Echo led India smart speakers market in 2018

News

Amazon Echo led India smart speakers market in 2018
Valentine's Day 2019: Top 10 gadgets that you can gift your better half

News

Valentine's Day 2019: Top 10 gadgets that you can gift your better half
Reliance Digital India Sale: Top deals to know

Deals

Reliance Digital India Sale: Top deals to know
Amazon Great Indian Sale last day: Top deals you should know about

Deals

Amazon Great Indian Sale last day: Top deals you should know about

हिंदी समाचार

500 रुपये से कम कीमत में खरीदें ये 5 बेस्ट ईयरफोन

BSNL ने पेश किए चार नए WiFi हॉटस्पॉट वाउचर, 19 रुपये में मिलेगा हाई-स्पीड WiFi इंटरनेट

अब 1 हजार रेलवे स्टेशनों पर उठाएं फ्री Wi-Fi का फायदा

55-इंच वाला स्मार्ट TV आज दोपहर 12 बजे बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

गूगल, फेसबुक से भी तेज निकला यह शख्स, कंपनियों को लगा दी अरबों की चपत

News

ixigo 6th most downloaded travel app globally
News
ixigo 6th most downloaded travel app globally
Twitter ‘Lights Out’ brings true dark mode to iOS, coming soon on Android

News

Twitter ‘Lights Out’ brings true dark mode to iOS, coming soon on Android
Amazon Echo Link, Echo Link Amp to launch in India next week: Report

News

Amazon Echo Link, Echo Link Amp to launch in India next week: Report
AutoCAD 2020 announced with dark theme and performance improvements

News

AutoCAD 2020 announced with dark theme and performance improvements
WhatsApp for Android beta 2.19.86 brings consecutive voice messages feature

News

WhatsApp for Android beta 2.19.86 brings consecutive voice messages feature