comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Amazon Echo Link, Echo Link Amp to launch in India next week: Report
News

Amazon Echo Link, Echo Link Amp to launch in India next week: Report

News

Amazon is expected to price the upcoming Amazon Echo Link and Echo Link Amp from Rs 15,000.

  • Published: March 29, 2019 1:20 PM IST
amazon-echo-link-india-launch

Back in September 2018, Amazon launched the Echo Link alongside Echo Link Amp and Echo Sub in the US. Fresh information shared by MSP reveals that the retailer giant will be releasing the Echo Link and Echo Link Amp in India in the coming week. The Echo Link is reportedly set to release in India with a starting price of Rs 15,000.

The Amazon Echo Link coupled with an Echo device can be used to upgrade an existing stereo system for enjoying streaming music. It is a compact device that serves a node between an Echo device and a home speaker. Users can simply make use of the Alexa app or voice control the Echo device for playing their favorite music.

The Amazon Echo Link features I/O ports for RCA, coaxial, optical, subwoofer, 3.5mm audio jack, and ethernet. There is a big knob on is front for controlling the volume. The Echo Link Amp also features the same I/O points with a pair of 60W amplifier. It makes it possible to establish a direct connection between an Echo device and a stereo system. The Echo Link and Link Amp users can support live streaming music from various platforms such as Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora and so on.

Watch: Android Q How to Install

While the Amazon Echo Link and Link Amp were announced in the US with respective price tags of $199 (approximately Rs 13,700) and $299 (approximately Rs 20,700), they are still not available for purchase in the stateside. Even though both devices are expected to get announced in India in the coming week, there is no word on their availability. Since both devices lack support for microphone, users will have to invest on an Echo device in order to use it.

  • Published Date: March 29, 2019 1:20 PM IST

Editor's Pick

AutoCAD 2020 announced with dark theme and performance improvements
News
AutoCAD 2020 announced with dark theme and performance improvements
WhatsApp for Android beta 2.19.86 brings consecutive voice messages feature

News

WhatsApp for Android beta 2.19.86 brings consecutive voice messages feature

Free Wi-Fi now available at 1,000 Indian Railway stations

News

Free Wi-Fi now available at 1,000 Indian Railway stations

Huawei aims to capture OnePlus’ market share in India: Report

News

Huawei aims to capture OnePlus’ market share in India: Report

Reliance Jio reportedly acquires Haptik to challenge Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

News

Reliance Jio reportedly acquires Haptik to challenge Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

Most Popular

Sony WH-CH700N Review

Huawei P30, P30 Pro first impressions

Samsung Galaxy M30 Review

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR II GL504 Review

Easyfone Star Review

Amazon Echo Link, Echo Link Amp to launch in India next week: Report

AutoCAD 2020 announced with dark theme and performance improvements

WhatsApp for Android beta 2.19.86 brings consecutive voice messages feature

Amazon Echo led India smart speakers market in 2018

Ola to invest USD 500 mn in self-drive service

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Amazon Echo Link, Echo Link Amp to launch in India next week: Report

News

Amazon Echo Link, Echo Link Amp to launch in India next week: Report
Amazon Echo led India smart speakers market in 2018

News

Amazon Echo led India smart speakers market in 2018
Reliance Jio reportedly acquires Haptik to challenge Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

News

Reliance Jio reportedly acquires Haptik to challenge Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
'TCL TV Days' sale on Amazon India: Discounts up to 50 percent

Deals

'TCL TV Days' sale on Amazon India: Discounts up to 50 percent
5 best 55-inch LED Smart TV deals under Rs 40,000

Deals

5 best 55-inch LED Smart TV deals under Rs 40,000

हिंदी समाचार

अब 1 हजार रेलवे स्टेशनों पर उठाएं फ्री Wi-Fi का फायदा

55-इंच वाला स्मार्ट TV आज दोपहर 12 बजे बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

गूगल, फेसबुक से भी तेज निकला यह शख्स, कंपनियों को लगा दी अरबों की चपत

Realme 3 Sale Date: दो अप्रैल को होगी रियलमी 3 की अगली फ्लैश सेल, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Lok Sabha Election 2019: स्मार्टफोन ऐप से चेक करें वोटर लिस्ट में अपना नाम

News

Amazon Echo Link, Echo Link Amp to launch in India next week: Report
News
Amazon Echo Link, Echo Link Amp to launch in India next week: Report
AutoCAD 2020 announced with dark theme and performance improvements

News

AutoCAD 2020 announced with dark theme and performance improvements
WhatsApp for Android beta 2.19.86 brings consecutive voice messages feature

News

WhatsApp for Android beta 2.19.86 brings consecutive voice messages feature
Amazon Echo led India smart speakers market in 2018

News

Amazon Echo led India smart speakers market in 2018
Ola to invest USD 500 mn in self-drive service

News

Ola to invest USD 500 mn in self-drive service