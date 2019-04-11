Amazon Echo Link, Echo Link Amp unveiled; price in India starts at 19,999

Amazon has expanded its Echo lineup and launched new Echo Link and Echo Link Amp devices in India. These devices are Echo companion devices that are claimed to offer high fidelity streaming music to your stereo system. The Echo Link comes with a price label of Rs 19,999, while the Echo Link Amp is priced at Rs 29,999. Both of the devices are currently available for pre-order on Amazon India.

One will be able to get their hands on the latest Echo Link starting next week. Additionally, the Echo Link Amp will start shipping from early next month. The company says that customers can use Alexa with a compatible Echo device to voice control music selection, volume, and playback. One can also connect the Echo Link to a receiver, an amplifier or directly to powered speakers. The device also has a subwoofer line-output with adjustable crossover frequency, and a 3.5mm amplified headphone jack.

Additionally, the Echo Link also comes with analog, optical, and coaxial line-inputs to connect and play music from another audio component. The Echo Link Amp, on the other hand, offer features identical to the standard version. It also packs a built-in 60W per channel stereo amplifier with left-right speaker. Both Echo Link and Echo Link Amp have volume knobs for granular control and an Ethernet port for reliable connectivity.

“Music is a big use case for customers using Alexa. Echo Link and the Echo Link Amp will help enhance this experience with high quality, immersive sound experience as well as a seamless integration of all key music sources in your home,” Parag Gupta, Head of Amazon India Devices, said. Besides, the devices might be new for Indian users but not for the US. Back in September 2018, Amazon launched Echo Link alongside Echo Link Amp and Echo Sub in the US.