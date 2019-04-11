comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Amazon Echo Link, Echo Link Amp unveiled; price in India starts at 19,999
News

Amazon Echo Link, Echo Link Amp unveiled; price in India starts at 19,999

News

The Echo Link comes with a price label of Rs 19,999, while the Echo Link Amp is priced at Rs 29,999.

  • Published: April 11, 2019 4:33 PM IST
amazon-echo-link-india-launch

Amazon has expanded its Echo lineup and launched new Echo Link and Echo Link Amp devices in India. These devices are Echo companion devices that are claimed to offer high fidelity streaming music to your stereo system. The Echo Link comes with a price label of Rs 19,999, while the Echo Link Amp is priced at Rs 29,999. Both of the devices are currently available for pre-order on Amazon India.

One will be able to get their hands on the latest Echo Link starting next week. Additionally, the Echo Link Amp will start shipping from early next month. The company says that customers can use Alexa with a compatible Echo device to voice control music selection, volume, and playback. One can also connect the Echo Link to a receiver, an amplifier or directly to powered speakers. The device also has a subwoofer line-output with adjustable crossover frequency, and a 3.5mm amplified headphone jack.

Best selfie smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in April 2019

Also Read

Best selfie smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in April 2019

Additionally, the Echo Link also comes with analog, optical, and coaxial line-inputs to connect and play music from another audio component. The Echo Link Amp, on the other hand, offer features identical to the standard version. It also packs a built-in 60W per channel stereo amplifier with left-right speaker. Both Echo Link and Echo Link Amp have volume knobs for granular control and an Ethernet port for reliable connectivity.

Watch: Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review

“Music is a big use case for customers using Alexa. Echo Link and the Echo Link Amp will help enhance this experience with high quality, immersive sound experience as well as a seamless integration of all key music sources in your home,” Parag Gupta, Head of Amazon India Devices, said. Besides, the devices might be new for Indian users but not for the US. Back in September 2018, Amazon launched Echo Link alongside Echo Link Amp and Echo Sub in the US.

  • Published Date: April 11, 2019 4:33 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Vodafone Idea offering free Netflix subscription to Samsung Galaxy S10 series buyers
News
Vodafone Idea offering free Netflix subscription to Samsung Galaxy S10 series buyers
Amazon Echo Link, Echo Link Amp unveiled; price in India starts at 19,999

News

Amazon Echo Link, Echo Link Amp unveiled; price in India starts at 19,999

Samsung Galaxy A70 First Impressions

Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 First Impressions

How to find voting date, polling booth and constituency-wise candidate list

How To

How to find voting date, polling booth and constituency-wise candidate list

Realme 3 Pro to launch on April 22 in India at 12:30PM

News

Realme 3 Pro to launch on April 22 in India at 12:30PM

Sponsored

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy A70 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions

Huawei P30 Pro camera review

Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions

Vivo V15 Review

Vodafone Idea offering free Netflix subscription to Samsung Galaxy S10 series buyers

Amazon Echo Link, Echo Link Amp unveiled; price in India starts at 19,999

Realme 3 Pro to launch on April 22 in India at 12:30PM

OnePlus may unveil three smartphones in 2019; 5G phone case images leak online

Best selfie smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Amazon Echo Link, Echo Link Amp unveiled; price in India starts at 19,999

News

Amazon Echo Link, Echo Link Amp unveiled; price in India starts at 19,999
Amazon Fab Phones Fest kicks off: Top smartphone deals

Deals

Amazon Fab Phones Fest kicks off: Top smartphone deals
Samsung Galaxy M30 on sale today at 12PM

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 on sale today at 12PM
Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale: A look at top deals and offers

Deals

Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale: A look at top deals and offers
OnePlus 6T available in India at its lowest price yet; now starting at Rs 33,499

Deals

OnePlus 6T available in India at its lowest price yet; now starting at Rs 33,499

हिंदी समाचार

26 अप्रैल से होगी सबसे बड़ी गेमिंग लीग की शुरुआत, 1.1 करोड़ रुपये का इनाम जीतने का है मौका

Realme 3 Pro स्मार्टफोन Delhi University में 22 अप्रैल को होगा लॉन्च!

भारत में 2 में से 1 व्यक्ति को फेसबुक, व्हाट्सएप पर मिल रही है झूठी खबर

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: ये हैं सेल के दौरान मिलने वाली 6 बेस्ट स्मार्टफोन डील्स

Hike ने Lok Sabha Elections 2019 के लिए नए स्टीकर पेश किए

News

Vodafone Idea offering free Netflix subscription to Samsung Galaxy S10 series buyers
News
Vodafone Idea offering free Netflix subscription to Samsung Galaxy S10 series buyers
Amazon Echo Link, Echo Link Amp unveiled; price in India starts at 19,999

News

Amazon Echo Link, Echo Link Amp unveiled; price in India starts at 19,999
Realme 3 Pro to launch on April 22 in India at 12:30PM

News

Realme 3 Pro to launch on April 22 in India at 12:30PM
OnePlus may unveil three smartphones in 2019; 5G phone case images leak online

News

OnePlus may unveil three smartphones in 2019; 5G phone case images leak online
Best selfie smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000

News

Best selfie smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000