Amazon’s Echo Show 15 can wall-mount, looks more like a photo frame

At the hardware event on Wednesday night, Amazon announced a range of products and one of them is the latest addition to the Echo Show lineup. The new generation of Echo Show is dubbed the Echo Show 15. This Echo Show is a lot different from some of the previous generation devices since it can hang on the wall. Also Read - Xiaomi 11 Lite NE launch set for today: Specs, price in India, watch livestream, more

With the Echo Show 15, the tech giant brings a bigger display than ever before. It comes packed with a 15.6-inch Full HD display, which is the first for an Echo device. It is interesting to see that the Echo Show 15 brings a completely new design and doesn’t include a bulky speaker at the back similar to the previous generation. Also Read - Amazon Glow, Echo Show 15, Astro robot, more launched: Everything announced

The last generation Echo Show device includes a smaller screen with thick bezels all around bundled with a big speaker at the back. The device is meant to sit flat on the table, but thankfully, that’s not the case with the new Echo Show 15. Also Read - Blue Origin's second crewed suborbital flight to take off next month

Echo Show 15 hangs like a photo frame

The newly launched Amazon Echo looks more like a photo frame and hangs flat on the wall. It replicates the design of Samsung’s Frame TV. The display includes a 5-megapixel camera, which helps users get on a video call with their friends and family and also keep track of pets or elderly parents left alone at home.

What is even more interesting is that the Echo Show 15 lets users customize the screen as they want, but only half of it. For instance, users can use one part of the screen to add upcoming events, sticky notes, to-dos, reminders, and more. The other part of the screen is dedicated to the rotating home content similar to the previous generation Echo Show displays.

The smart display brings a host of new features and one of them is the new picture-in-picture mode. This feature allows users to view security camera feed or video doorbells in one part and content on the other. Interestingly, the device support full HD resolution streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon’s Prime Video, Hulu, among others. The tech giant also revealed that TikTok and Sling TV support will come soon to its entire line of smart displays.

Echo Show 15 has been launched in the United States at a price of $249, which roughly translates to Rs 18,500. The tech giant hasn’t revealed the India price and availability of the device yet.