  Amazon Echo Show 5 with 5.5-inch display launched in India, priced at Rs 8,999
Amazon Echo Show 5 with 5.5-inch display launched in India, priced at Rs 8,999

The Echo Show 5 is a smaller variant of Amazon’s Echo Show, which was launched earlier this year. The new Echo Show 5 is priced at Rs 8,999, and will go on sale in July.

  Published: May 29, 2019 7:10 PM IST
Amazon has today launched a new product in its growing Echo lineup, called the Echo Show 5. As the name suggests, this new Echo Show 5 has a 5.5-inch display, which is nearly half of what was on offer on the Echo Show. The Echo Show 5 will be going on sale in select countries next month, with an India launch planned for July.

Amazon Echo Show 5 price

Buyers will be able to choose from charcoal and sandstone colors, and it costs Rs 8,999. In comparison, the Echo Show was launched in India earlier this year with a price tag of Rs 22,999. Pre-orders for the device kick off today on Amazon India’s website.

Amazon Echo Show Review: Loud, smart and unique

Amazon Echo Show Review: Loud, smart and unique

Amazon Echo Show 5 design, features

The new Echo Show 5 looks fairly identical to the bigger 10-inch model. The visible difference then is in the screen size. The HD resolution display is complemented by an HD camera for Skype video calls. Interestingly, there is a built-in camera shutter that will allow users to easily cover the camera when not in use.

As always though, the highlight of the new Echo device is Amazon’s Alexa. You can ask Alexa to play various videos like movie trailers, music videos, news bulletins, TV shows and movies from Amazon Prime Video. It can also show you photos from your connected Facebook account, and also lets users browse the internet with built-in browsers including Amazon Silk and Mozilla Firefox.

One new feature added with the Echo Show 5 is what Amazon calls ‘Alexa Sunrise’ alarm. This feature will essentially brighten the display and show a sunrise animation before your alarm goes off. The feature will also be extended to the Echo Show.

Watch: Amazon Echo Spot First Look

Amazon has also revealed two new features that will be coming to the Echo lineup. The first is called the Alexa Privacy Hub, which will be the single source of information on “how Echo devices are designed as well as the controls you have over your Alexa experience”. Secondly, Amazon is also making it easy for users to delete any voice recordings by using the voice commands, “Alexa, delete what I just said” or “Alexa, delete everything I said today”.

  • Published Date: May 29, 2019 7:10 PM IST

