Amazon Echo Show 8 launched in India: Price, release date, features, and other details

The Amazon Echo Show 8 smart speaker is priced at Rs 8,999 in India. It comes with an 8-inch screen, stereo sound, and more. 

  • Published: February 5, 2020 10:43 AM IST
Amazon has launched its latest Echo Show 8 in India, and this smart speaker is priced at Rs 8,999. The all-new Amazon Echo Show can be pre-booked via the Amazon India website. The company will start shipping its new smart speaker from February 26, 2020. The latest addition to the Amazon Echo Show family comes with an 8-inch screen, stereo sound, and more.

With the Amazon Echo Show 8, users will be able to listen to music, news briefings, Sports highlights and more. One can also binge-watch or make hands-free calls. You just need to ask Alexa to play episodes of your favorite show or explore videos on Amazon Prime Video, Voot or others. You get an 8-inch HD screen and the smart speaker also features stereo sound. The Amazon Echo Show 8 also supports video calling and messaging. So, Echo Show users can make video calls to friends and family who have Skype, other Echo devices with screen, or the Alexa app.

One can also make voice calls, send messages, or instantly connect to other Echo devices in your home. With this smart speaker, you can control your smart home or ask Alexa to show you security cameras, control lights, and switch on the geyser or AC. You can even disconnect the microphones and camera with one press of a button. There is also a built-in shutter to cover the camera.

Besides, Samsung is soon expected to launch a new speaker in its home country. Samsung is said to launch its Galaxy Home Mini speaker on February 12, 2020. The upcoming smart speaker from Samsung will be available in South Korea with a price tag of 99,000KRW, which is around Rs 5,900 in India. The company is expected to release its Galaxy Home Mini speaker in other markets too. This speaker is basically a miniature version of the Samsung Galaxy Home smart speaker, which was launched back in 2018.

  • Published Date: February 5, 2020 10:43 AM IST

