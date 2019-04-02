comscore
Amazon Echo Show launched in India starting Rs 22,999; specifications, and availability details

Amazon Echo Show users can make Skype video calls or even browse the internet with built-in browsers including Amazon Silk and Mozilla Firefox.

  • Published: April 2, 2019 12:28 PM IST
Amazon Echo Show

Image credit: Amazon

Amazon has just launched its Amazon Echo Show, an Amazon Alexa-powered Smart Display in the Indian market. Amazon India has priced the device at Rs 22,999 and it is available on Amazon.in and other “select retailers”. As part of the launch, the company has also offered some launch offers to attract potential buyers. According to the announcement, Amazon Echo Show buyers will get a free Philips Hue bulb along with the Smart Display at no added cost. Buyers using a credit or debit card issued from Citibank will get an additional Rs 2,000 cashback.

The company is also offering a no-cost EMI option of people who can’t or don’t want to pay the entire amount in one go. Parag Gupta, the Head of Amazon Devices India issued a statement as part of the launch stating, “Customers across the country have purchased Echo devices and started their voice-first journey with Alexa. Today, we’re making this voice-first experience better by introducing Echo Show which provides an enhanced audio-visual experience”. He went on to state, “The large screen size will increase utility and make it even easier to ask Alexa to show you things, no matter where you are in the room.”

Amazon Echo Show Specifications

According to the specification of the device, it comes with a 10-inch display with HD resolution. The highlight of the device is obviously Alexa with additional capabilities. Talking about the additional capabilities, unlike other Echo devices, Alexa can show whatever content you ask the digital assistant to open including movie trailers, videos, news bulletins, TV shows and movies from Amazon Prime Video and even images. Users can also make Skype video calls hands free with the help of the device or browse the internet with built-in browsers including Amazon Silk and Mozilla Firefox.

In addition to these newly gained features, Alexa will also show information about whatever question that you would ask including shopping lists, weather, or even music videos. According to the announcement, Alexa skills will allow users to perform more functions including booking ride haling cab Ola from the screen, look at recipes from Sanjeev Kapoor, cricket updates from ESPN Cricinfo and more. The device will also allow users to play music or control smart home devices present in the house with the help of built-in Zigbee smart home hub.

  • Published Date: April 2, 2019 12:28 PM IST

