Amazon Extra Happiness Days Sale: Get iPhone 12 under Rs 35,000 today
Amazon Extra Happiness Days Sale: Get Apple iPhone 12 under Rs 35,000 today

Amazon is offering the iPhone 12 64GB variant at Rs 47,999, Amazon is also offering an exchange discount of up to Rs 13000, bringing down the price to Rs 34,999.

iPhone 12

Amazon Extra Happiness Days Sale: Get Apple iPhone 12 under Rs 35,000 today

As a part of its month-long festive celebrations – Great Indian Festival (GIF), Amazon.in has announced ‘Extra Happiness Days’ which would last till October 16, 2022. During this sale customers will have an opportunity to buy the latest products across categories from top brands at great discounts. Amazon is offering the iPhone 12 64GB variant at Rs 47,999, Amazon is also offering an exchange discount of up to Rs 13,000, bringing down the price to Rs 34,999. As part of the Extra Happiness Days sale, Amazon is also offering a 10 per cent discount on EMI transactions using Citibank, ICICI, and Axis Bank debit and credit cards. One can also opt for a no-cost EMI payment option via credit and debit cards, Amazon Pay, and Bajaj Finserv.

The Great Indian Festival – ‘Extra Happiness Days’ also brings special deals and offers from sellers on the widest selection of Smartphones, Laptops, TVs, Baby products and more. Customers will get special offers on a wide range of products from Tecno, iQOO, Microsoft, Pampers, Xiaomi smartphones, TVs & P&G among others.

During the sale, customers can sign up for the Amazon Pay instrument of their choice and get welcome rewards:

Apply for the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card and enjoy welcome rewards up to Rs. 2,500 and up to 5 percent unlimited cashback on purchases made on Amazon.in.

Activate Amazon Pay Later and get welcome rewards of up to Rs. 600 and an instant credit of up to Rs. 60,000 (as per eligibility).

Sign up for Amazon Pay UPI and get up to Rs. 600 in welcome rewards.

Customers can also enjoy additional festive offers including up to Rs. 1000 back on purchase of Digital Gold and up to 10 percent cashback on purchase of Gift Cards.

Customers can avail the limited period Diamonds Dhamaaka offer of Rs. 150 cashbacks on Rs. 1500+ shopping, by just redeeming just 750 Diamonds. This offer is in addition to latest Diamonds Offer of Rs. 300 cashbacks on Rs. 3000+ shopping, by just redeeming their 1000 Diamonds. Additionally, there are multiple Diamonds redemption offers brought by sellers and brands on their select products.

Throughout the sale, customers can continue earning Diamonds through shopping actions, watching miniTV, playing fun games and completing Amazon Pay actions. These Diamonds can then be redeemed for exciting discounts, to enter exciting sweepstakes, and get Amazon Pay offers.

  • Published Date: October 9, 2022 10:17 AM IST
  • Updated Date: October 9, 2022 10:18 AM IST
