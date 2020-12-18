comscore Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2020 will go live on December 22 | BGR India
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Amazon Fab Phone Fest: Apple iPhone 11, OnePlus Nord 5G and more mobile deals
News

Amazon Fab Phone Fest: Apple iPhone 11, OnePlus Nord 5G and more mobile deals

Mobiles

Amazon is hosting Amazon Fab Phones Fest December 2020 from Dec 22 during which it will offer deals and discounts on various smartphones and accessories.

Amazon-fab-phones-fest

Amazon is hosting an amazon fab phone fest next week during which it will offer deals and discounts of various products including smartphones as well as accessories such as power banks, headsets, cases and covers and cables and chargers. Also Read - First look at the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

Amazon Upcoming Amazon fab phone fest will be held from December 22 to December 25 during which smartphones can be bought at up to 40 percent off. Other Amazon fab phone fest mobile offer include no-cost EMI and exchange offer. Those using HDFC Bank cards can avail of up to a Rs 1,500 instant discount. The offer will be valid on EMI as well. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power launched in India, price starts at Rs 10,999

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Deals to know

Do keep in mind that the Amazon sale begins December 22 but the e-commerce site will unveil discounted prices of several smartphones including Samsung Galaxy M51, OnePlus Nord 5G, Samsung Galaxy M21, Apple iPhone 11, and more on December 19. Discounted prices of Red 9 Prime, OnePlus 8T 5G, Samsung Galaxy M31, and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will also be announced on this date. Also Read - Redmi 9 Power India launch today: How to watch livestream, what to expect

In addition, Amazon will also be hosting sales for several brands. For instance, Jabra Days begin December 17 and will go on till Christmas during which users can avail up to 70 percent off on Jabra products.

Redmi 9 Power sale starts from December 22

Redmi 9 Power which launched earlier this week will also be available on sale on Amazon. The first sale will start from 12 noon on December 22. The smartphone packs a 6,000mAh battery. Among its key features are a Snapdragon 662 processor and 48MP Quad rear camera setup. It can be bought in two storage variants – 4GB+64GB for Rs 10,999 and 4GB+128GB for Rs 11,999.

OnePlus 8T 5G on sale

OnePlus 8T 5G is also available on Amazon festival sale offers 2020. The price for this flagship smartphone starts at Rs 42,999 for the 8GB RAM 128GB storage variant. The device can be bought with up to Rs 2,000 instant discount with HDFC Bank cards and easy EMI option. The higher-end 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 45,999. Both the Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver colour variants are up for grabs.

Finally, the deals on accessories such as power banks, headsets, chargers have not been revealed yet. The discounts will likely be announced when the sale starts.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: December 18, 2020 2:08 PM IST

You Might be Interested

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 8T

42999

OxygenOS based on Android 11
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
48MP + 16MP+ 5MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Here's why OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7t Android 11 update has been delayed
News
Here's why OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7t Android 11 update has been delayed
Amazon to host Amazon Fab Phones Fest December 2020: A look at the deals

News

Amazon to host Amazon Fab Phones Fest December 2020: A look at the deals

Twitter bringing back verification program for the blue tick: See details

News

Twitter bringing back verification program for the blue tick: See details

This is Samsung Galaxy S21 in all its glory before launch

News

This is Samsung Galaxy S21 in all its glory before launch

Poco could launch laptops in 2021, suggests leak

News

Poco could launch laptops in 2021, suggests leak

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Here's why OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7t Android 11 update has been delayed

Amazon to host Amazon Fab Phones Fest December 2020: A look at the deals

Twitter bringing back verification program for the blue tick: See details

This is Samsung Galaxy S21 in all its glory before launch

Poco could launch laptops in 2021, suggests leak

How to reset your Android Smartphone

How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

Best in 2020: Top smartwatches, bands we loved living with

A look at some of the WhatsApp features launched in 2020

Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Amazon to host Amazon Fab Phones Fest December 2020: A look at the deals

News

Amazon to host Amazon Fab Phones Fest December 2020: A look at the deals
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power launched in India: Check price and specs

News

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power launched in India: Check price and specs
Redmi 9 Power India launch today: What to expect

News

Redmi 9 Power India launch today: What to expect
Redmi 9 Power India launch: Specs and expected price

News

Redmi 9 Power India launch: Specs and expected price
OnePlus 9: This is how it looks for real!

Mobiles

OnePlus 9: This is how it looks for real!

हिंदी समाचार

22 दिसंबर से Amazon पर शुरू हो रहा है Fab Phone Fest, इन स्मार्टफोन्स पर मिलेगा बंपर डिस्काउंट

इंटरनेट ब्राउजर के एक्सटेंशन में साइबर क्रिमिनल्स ने लगाई सेंध, 30 लाख से ज्यादा यूजर्स हुए प्रभावित

BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2020: इन टॉप वियरेबल्स को मिले अवार्ड

BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2020: इन ऑडियो प्रोडक्ट्स ने मचाई धूम, जानिए किसे मिला कौन सा अवॉर्ड

BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2020: Asus Zephyrus G14 को मिला बेस्ट गेमिंग लैपटॉप का अवॉर्ड

Latest Videos

How to reset your Android Smartphone

Features

How to reset your Android Smartphone
How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

Features

How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off
Motorola Moto G 5G review

Reviews

Motorola Moto G 5G review
Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

Features

Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

News

Here's why OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7t Android 11 update has been delayed
News
Here's why OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7t Android 11 update has been delayed
Amazon to host Amazon Fab Phones Fest December 2020: A look at the deals

News

Amazon to host Amazon Fab Phones Fest December 2020: A look at the deals
Twitter bringing back verification program for the blue tick: See details

News

Twitter bringing back verification program for the blue tick: See details
This is Samsung Galaxy S21 in all its glory before launch

News

This is Samsung Galaxy S21 in all its glory before launch
Poco could launch laptops in 2021, suggests leak

News

Poco could launch laptops in 2021, suggests leak

new arrivals in india

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers