Amazon is hosting an amazon fab phone fest next week during which it will offer deals and discounts of various products including smartphones as well as accessories such as power banks, headsets, cases and covers and cables and chargers. Also Read - First look at the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

Amazon Upcoming Amazon fab phone fest will be held from December 22 to December 25 during which smartphones can be bought at up to 40 percent off. Other Amazon fab phone fest mobile offer include no-cost EMI and exchange offer. Those using HDFC Bank cards can avail of up to a Rs 1,500 instant discount. The offer will be valid on EMI as well. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power launched in India, price starts at Rs 10,999

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Deals to know

Do keep in mind that the Amazon sale begins December 22 but the e-commerce site will unveil discounted prices of several smartphones including Samsung Galaxy M51, OnePlus Nord 5G, Samsung Galaxy M21, Apple iPhone 11, and more on December 19. Discounted prices of Red 9 Prime, OnePlus 8T 5G, Samsung Galaxy M31, and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will also be announced on this date. Also Read - Redmi 9 Power India launch today: How to watch livestream, what to expect

In addition, Amazon will also be hosting sales for several brands. For instance, Jabra Days begin December 17 and will go on till Christmas during which users can avail up to 70 percent off on Jabra products.

Redmi 9 Power sale starts from December 22

Redmi 9 Power which launched earlier this week will also be available on sale on Amazon. The first sale will start from 12 noon on December 22. The smartphone packs a 6,000mAh battery. Among its key features are a Snapdragon 662 processor and 48MP Quad rear camera setup. It can be bought in two storage variants – 4GB+64GB for Rs 10,999 and 4GB+128GB for Rs 11,999.

OnePlus 8T 5G on sale

OnePlus 8T 5G is also available on Amazon festival sale offers 2020. The price for this flagship smartphone starts at Rs 42,999 for the 8GB RAM 128GB storage variant. The device can be bought with up to Rs 2,000 instant discount with HDFC Bank cards and easy EMI option. The higher-end 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 45,999. Both the Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver colour variants are up for grabs.

Finally, the deals on accessories such as power banks, headsets, chargers have not been revealed yet. The discounts will likely be announced when the sale starts.