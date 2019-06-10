comscore Amazon, Facebook, Google most trusted Internet brands in India: Report | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Amazon, Facebook, Google most trusted Internet brands in India: Report
News

Amazon, Facebook, Google most trusted Internet brands in India: Report

News

Amazon is the most trusted among Internet brands in India, followed by Google and Facebook. Among the 32 Internet brands surveyed, Indian messaging app Hike ranked fourth, beating Facebook-owned Whatsapp, which ranked 10th.

  • Updated: June 10, 2019 3:26 PM IST
Amazon India

Amazon India

E-commerce major Amazon is the most trusted among the Internet brands in India, followed by Google and Facebook, according to a recent report by TRA Research. Among the 32 Internet brands surveyed, Indian messaging app Hike ranked fourth, beating Facebook-owned Whatsapp, which ranked 10th, said brand intelligence and data insights company’s “Brand Trust Report 2019”.

Indian accommodation service provider and online hotel room aggregator Oyo Rooms was at the fifth position. The Indian online taxi aggregator Ola ranked sixth, way ahead of US-based Uber, which ranked 14th. Online payment service provider Paytm ranked 19th, one place above its global peer PayPal.

Commenting on the report, N. Chandramouli, CEO, TRA, said: “Many Indian Internet start-ups are leaders in their categories, which is no mean feat. The brands that focus on creating trust along with profits and growth are the ones that will survive in this business.” The other players in the top 10 were Flipkart, LinkedIn and Snapdeal, in the seventh, eighth and ninth ranks, respectively.

On a completely unrelated note, Amazon recently unveiled its latest and Next-Gen Prime Air drone that can fly up to 24 km and deliver packages under 2.5 kg to customers in less than 30 minutes. The drone would start shipping packages within months, starting with the US.

“With the help of our world-class fulfillment and delivery network, we expect to scale Prime Air both quickly and efficiently, delivering packages via drone to customers within months,” Jeff Wilke, CEO of Amazon Worldwide Consumer, told the audience at its “Re: Mars” event here.

  • Published Date: June 10, 2019 3:25 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 10, 2019 3:26 PM IST

Editor's Pick

E3 2019: Here's every game that was confirmed at the Electronic Entertainment Expo 2019
Gaming
E3 2019: Here's every game that was confirmed at the Electronic Entertainment Expo 2019
Tata Sky Broadband now available in 21 cities

News

Tata Sky Broadband now available in 21 cities

Hike adds 'Bharat' movie sticker pack

News

Hike adds 'Bharat' movie sticker pack

How to activate Airtel 4G SIM

How To

How to activate Airtel 4G SIM

OnePlus 6T price in India cut to Rs 27,999

Deals

OnePlus 6T price in India cut to Rs 27,999

Most Popular

OnePlus 7 Review

Nokia 2.2 First Impressions

HP Spectre X360 Review

MarQ 43-inch full-HD Android TV Review

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom First Impressions

Tata Sky Broadband now available in 21 cities

Hike adds 'Bharat' movie sticker pack

Galaxy Note 10 Pro fast charging speed may be disappointing

Amazon, Facebook, Google most trusted Internet brands in India: Report

Infinix Hot 7 Pro launched in India: Price, features

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 6T price in India cut to Rs 27,999

Deals

OnePlus 6T price in India cut to Rs 27,999
Amazon, Facebook, Google most trusted Internet brands in India: Report

News

Amazon, Facebook, Google most trusted Internet brands in India: Report
Flipkart Knock-Out Offers on Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and Honor

Deals

Flipkart Knock-Out Offers on Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and Honor
Google earned whopping $4.7 billion from news in 2018: Report

News

Google earned whopping $4.7 billion from news in 2018: Report
Apple Days on Amazon India: Up to Rs 23,000 off on iPhones

Deals

Apple Days on Amazon India: Up to Rs 23,000 off on iPhones

हिंदी समाचार

Best Internet Brands: Amazon India है भारत का सबसे भरोसेमंद इंटरनेट ब्रांड

Flipkart Knock-Out Offers Sale: Poco f1, Redmi Go, Redmi 7S सहित कई स्मार्टफोन्स पर मिल रही हैं बेहतरीन डील्स

Hike stickers में शानदार लग रहे हैं Salman Khan, Disha Patani और Katrina Kaif

Infinix Hot 7 Pro भारत में 9,999 रुपये की कीमत में लॉन्च, 6GB RAM, 64GB स्टोरेज के साथ हैं चार कैमरे

Vivo Z5x Leaks: लाइव फोटो में दिखाई दिया Vivo Z5x स्मार्टफोन, शामिल होगा ट्रिपल कैमरा सेटअप

News

Tata Sky Broadband now available in 21 cities
News
Tata Sky Broadband now available in 21 cities
Hike adds 'Bharat' movie sticker pack

News

Hike adds 'Bharat' movie sticker pack
Galaxy Note 10 Pro fast charging speed may be disappointing

News

Galaxy Note 10 Pro fast charging speed may be disappointing
Amazon, Facebook, Google most trusted Internet brands in India: Report

News

Amazon, Facebook, Google most trusted Internet brands in India: Report
Infinix Hot 7 Pro launched in India: Price, features

News

Infinix Hot 7 Pro launched in India: Price, features