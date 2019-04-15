Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K gets screen mirroring feature

Amazon has rolled out the latest software update for its Fire TV Stick 4K device, which enables screen mirroring feature. With this update, users will now be able to mirror the device onto their big television screens using Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K device. If you are interested in experiencing this feature, then you can download the latest software version. Additionally, the same feature was earlier available on the Amazon Fire TV Stick with the all-new Alexa Voice Remote.

The screen mirroring feature can be used easily. You just need to press and hold the “Home” button on the Alexa Voice Remote and choose the mirroring option. The company says that the Amazon Fire TV Stick “detects all compatible devices within 30 feet.” “We are always listening to our customers and excited to add features that allow them to enjoy their favorite content on Fire TV. Screen mirroring on Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K brings content from more devices into their living rooms on large screens,” said Parag Gupta, Head of Amazon Devices, India.

Besides, Amazon India launched its Fire TV Stick 4K back in October 2018 as an upgrade to the original Fire TV Stick. The streaming media player carries a price label of Rs 5,999. The device offers support for 4K Ultra HD resolution streaming video. It is also compliant with modern display standards, which includes HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. The device also comes bundled with Amazon’s own Alexa Voice Remote. It allows a user to manage media playback, search for favorite music/TV shows, and more.

The Fire TV Stick 4K is powered by a 1.7GHz quad-core processor under the hood, backed by 8GB of storage. On the wireless connectivity front, the device offers dual-band, dual-antenna Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. Additionally, the video output is via HDMI. There is a bunch of content from third-party providers, including Netflix and Sony LIV. You also get the company’s Amazon Prime Video as well as ad-free music via Amazon Prime Music.