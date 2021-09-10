Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, the new streaming device has been launched in India. The latest edition joining the Fire TV Stick range is priced at Rs 6,499. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the first in the portfolio to get Dolby Vision format support. Also Read - Huawei Band 6 launched to take on Mi Band 5, brings SpO2 monitor at budget

Other highlights include- a new quad-core 1.8GHz processor, 2GB RAM, and WiFi 6 support. Also Read - PS5 restock July 12, 2021: Price, sale details, how to pre-order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max price in India, availability

The all-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device is priced in India at Rs 6,499. The new Fire TV Stick is currently available for pre-orders via the Amazon website, and Amazon kiosks as well in select malls around the country. The device will be available from October 7. Also Read - Amazon School from Home store live in India: What's new

The regular Fire TV Stick 4K sells at Rs 5,999, while the Fire TV Stick (3rd gen) costs Rs 3,999. The cheaper variant Fire TV Stick Lite can be bought at Rs 2,999.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max specifications, features

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT8696 SoC that is clocked at 1.8GHz. The processor is paired with 2GB RAM and an IMG GE8300 GPU at 750MHz. The streaming device is claimed to be 40 percent more powerful than the previous iteration.

The new Fire TV Stick supports Dolby Atmos to deliver an immersive sound experience. The device has support for 4K UHD, HDR, and HDR 10+ streaming. To enable WiFi 6 connectivity the Fire TV Stick 4K Max ships with MediaTek MT7921LS chipset.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max has support for a Live View feature that allows picture-in-picture feed while playing other content simultaneously on TV. The bundled remote comes with a D-pad and features four preset buttons for quick access to Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Netflix.

“Fire TV has millions of active users in India, who enjoy hours of content every day. With Fire TV Stick 4K Max, we have taken the best-selling streaming media player and made it even better with a faster experience and the latest connectivity that provides seamless streaming without slowing down your home Wi-Fi,” Parag Gupta, Head, Amazon Devices India said in a statement.

The new Fire TV Stick is slightly lighter than the previous version and weighs 48.4 grams. It has dimensions of 99x30x14mm.