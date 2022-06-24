comscore Amazon Fire TV Stick now comes bundled with wireless game controller
Amazon Fire TV Stick buyers can now get wireless game controller at discount

The latest deal from Amazon lets customers get a Bluetooth-enabled Micromini X Ninja controller without paying the original cost.

firetv

Amazon has listed the Fire TV Stick on its website with the steps to get the game controller.

Amazon Fire TV Stick now comes bundled with a wireless game controller in India. The latest deal from Amazon lets customers get a Bluetooth-enabled Micromini X Ninja controller without paying the original cost. The move is aimed at promoting Fire TV Stick’s gaming capabilities, which are limited because it uses a modest processor that is more suitable for streaming than running graphics-heavy games. Also Read - Chrome on iOS gets new features: Google Password Manager, Chrome Actions and more

The new bundle, however, comes with a caveat. Amazon has listed the Fire TV Stick on its website with the steps to get the game controller. It involves adding the Fire TV Stick to the cart along with a Micromoini X Ninja game controller that will be available on the same page. The total cart price will include the controller’s cost, which you will have to pay upfront. That means you will pay the price of the Fire TV Stick model that you prefer and the controller’s price, which is Rs 1,899. Amazon, however, will credit your Amazon Pay account with a cashback of Rs 750. That means you end up paying a discounted price of Rs 1,149 for the controller. Also Read - Call of Duty Mobile update announced with new flying jet combat, new map: Check details

The offer is valid for Fire TV Stick models, such as Fire TV Stick 3rd Gen, Fire TV Stick Lite, and Fire TV Stick 4K. Notably, your cart price will vary according to the price of the model you choose. Also Read - Hero MotoCorp announces price hike of up to Rs 3,000 on scooters, motorcycles from July 1: Check details

The Micromin X Ninja comes with a transparent body, so you could the device’s internals easily and geek out on what goes inside a controller. Although many users will not be bothered, transparent designs have become a fad lately. Popularised by brands such as Nothing, transparent designs are not everyone though. But considering the controller will be available for less price, the looks can be ignored if you are not into such designs.

In terms of features, the Micromini X-Ninja controller comes with vibration feedback and motion sensing. There is also a joystick and a D-pad for navigating the game. It can be used with gaming consoles, as well. But if you are going to play games on the Fire TV Stick, you can expect light games only, considering the hardware limitations.

  • Published Date: June 24, 2022 3:56 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 24, 2022 4:03 PM IST

