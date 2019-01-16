Amazon Fire TV Stick gets Alexa Voice Remote and TV Control upgrade, priced at Rs 3,999

Amazon has upgraded its Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote and TV Control. Now, with the upgraded Fire Tv stick, one can find their desired movies and TV Shows or launch apps by just asking the virtual assistant Alexa. Those who are unaware, the Fire TV Stick is a tiny USB-size media streaming stick, featuring an HDMI port that plugs into your TV. One can then easily watch movies and TV shows via Amazon Prime, Netflix, YouTube and Spotify.

To explore or find content that you want to watch, one just needs to say, ‘Alexa, find comedies,’ or ‘Alexa, play Mirzapur.’ Using the remote, one view live camera feeds, keep a check on sports scores, order food, books a cab and more. The device is equipped with far-field technology, which enables users to pair any Echo device with Fire TV Stick, giving hands-free experience. For instance, you can ask the Echo to play and hunt for movies and TV shows, launch apps such as Netflix, Hotstar, Voot, and control playback on your Fire TV without lifting a finger.

The device is priced at Rs 3,999, and is available on Amazon India. There is also a 4K variant, which is available for Rs 5,999. Customers who already have the Fire TV Stick can also purchase the all-new Alexa Voice Remote (with TV control) separately, which is priced at Rs 1,999. But at the time of filing this copy, the remote is available at a discount. You can buy it for a limited time at Rs 999. Shipping starts in the last week of January 2019.

“Fire TV Stick has truly bought back entertainment into the living room. Today, we are delighted to make Alexa an integral part of this experience. The Alexa Voice Remote incorporates significant customer feedback to include TV Controls and avoid fumbling for multiple remotes,” said Jayshree Gururaj, Director, Amazon Devices.