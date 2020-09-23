Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite leaked ahead of 24 September event

Amazon Fire TV stick Lite has been a big success for the brand over the years. It is one of the go-to options for buyers in the streaming market. Currently, you have the regular Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite and a premium version with 4K support. And now, it looks like the company is going to refresh its lineup later this week. As you might be aware, Amazon is going to host its product event on September 24. And right before the event, we have come across leaks of a new Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite version. Also Read - OnePlus 8T 5G launch teased on Amazon India, 'Notify me' page goes live

As quoted in this report, the new device could be unveiled at the event this week. In terms of design, the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite looks similar to its predecessors. However, the bundled remote sees some minor control changes. Instead of the volume and power on/off button, it sports a button with the TV icon. Also Read - Amazon brings Hindi support to Alexa app on Android, iOS

It remains to be seen if Amazon will replace the Lite version with its first-generation device. Or will this be added to the existing lineup. Amazon’s moves will also be closely monitored by Google, which is soon expected to launch a product in the segment. The company is likely to overhaul its Chromecast device and offer the new version with a remote and OS running under the hood. This device will be unveiled at the Google launch event on September 30. Also Read - Tata Sky customers can get an Amazon Fire TV Stick for free: Here's how

Amazon teases OnePlus 8T 5G launch in India

OnePlus has already teased the next OnePlus smartphone – OnePlus 8T 5G – launch for India via social media platforms. The company has also put up a ‘Notify me’ page on the official OnePlus.in website. And as always, the OnePlus 8T 5G will also be made available through Amazon India. While OnePlus‘ official website doesn’t reveal anything about the launch date, Amazon India T&C for the contest notes that you can “participate in OnePlus 8T Quiz between 19th September 2020 to 14th October (both days inclusive).