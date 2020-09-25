Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite launches at a price of Rs 2,999

Amazon has updated its Fire TV Stick for 2020 and introduced a newer as well as affordable model. It’s called the Fire TV Stick Lite and it costs Rs 2,999. The cheaper version loses out on 4K resolution as well as a few creature comforts you get on the regular version. The Fire TV Stick 2020 Edition itself gets support for Dolby Audio and faster performance due to upgraded internals. Both the smart dongles are available for pre-order on Amazon. Also Read - OnePlus Nord now available on open sale on Amazon India and official OnePlus store

Let's talk about the Fire TV Stick 2020 Edition, or Fire TV Stick 3rd Gen. Amazon says the new model is up to 50 percent faster than the outgoing model. It retains the Tv controls on its remote but loses out on 4K resolution. The Fire TV Stick comes with a 1.7GHz Quad-core CPU and 8GB of onboard storage for apps. There's Bluetooth 5.1 for device connections and dual-band Wi-Fi for streaming content. The device runs via a micro USB port and gets an HDMI port for connections to TVs.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick will retain the same price as the older model, i.e. Rs 3,999. If you are unwilling to spend that much, you should check out the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite at Rs 2,999. The Lite version loses out on TV controls such as volume controls and mute button. Moreover, you can only stream 1080p content at up to 60 fps with the dongle.

The Fire TV Stick Lite supports HDR, HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, and Dolby Audio. It has the same 1.7GHz quad-core processor and 8GB storage onboard for app installations. You also have Bluetooth 5.1 for device connections and dual-band Wi-Fi for streaming content. The device runs via a micro USB port and gets an HDMI port for connections to TVs.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite competes with Mi TV Stick

The Fire TV Stick Lite with its lowly price of Rs 2,999 competes directly with the Mi TV Stick. Xiaomi launched it a few months back at a price of Rs 2,799. Compared to the Fire TV Stick Lite, the Mi TV Stick runs on Google’s Android TV 9 Pie OS and also support Prime Video out of the box. The Mi TV Stick also has Google’s Chromecast baked in along with the Google Assistant. The Fire TV Stick Lite relies on Alexa as its voice assistant.