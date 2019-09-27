comscore Amazon, Flipkart online festive sales estimated to add 60 lakh smartphone
  • Home
  • News
  • Amazon, Flipkart online festive sales estimated to add 60 lakh 4G smartphone users
News

Amazon, Flipkart online festive sales estimated to add 60 lakh 4G smartphone users

News

The installed base of 4G smartphone handsets to go up by 1.3 percent to 72.9 percent. Non-4G Smartphone installed base is still above 30 percent of total smartphones in use.

  • Published: September 27, 2019 4:52 PM IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

The online festive sales on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon India and Flipkart will lead to an addition of six million new 4G smartphone user base in the country, a new report said on Friday. According to market research agency techARC, the online festive season will see users upgrading to 4G smartphones from existing 2G and 3G devices and an estimated 10 million smartphones will be sold during the festive season.

The installed base of 4G smartphone handsets to go up by 1.3 percent to 72.9 percent. Non-4G Smartphone installed base is still above 30 percent of total smartphones in use.

“Riding on the attractive offers expected during online festive sales period, we expect existing 2G and 3G smartphone users to take advantage and upgrade to the latest commercially available technology in smartphones,” Faisal Kausa, Founder and Chief Analyst, techARC, said in a statement.

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Infinix Smart 3 plus, S4, Hot 8, Note 5 to get discounts

Also Read

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Infinix Smart 3 plus, S4, Hot 8, Note 5 to get discounts

“If these online sales platforms – Amazon and Flipkart, play their marketing and advertising strategy well, they can significantly drive increase in overall 4G smartphone installed base across the country.

“However, it has to be primarily focused on states like West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Karnataka where installed base of non-4G smartphones is still above 30 percent,” added Kausa.

On the other hand, research firm Gartner made forecast on Thursday noting that the global sales of smartphones will decline by 3.2 percent in 2019. It was noted that the lifetime of premium phones continued to extend through 2019, and as a result consumers holding onto their phones longer.

Paytm Mall 'Maha Cashback Carnival' sale begins from September 29: All you need to know

Also Read

Paytm Mall 'Maha Cashback Carnival' sale begins from September 29: All you need to know

The study estimated that the smartphone market will, however, return to the growth path at 2.9 percent in 2020. The share of 5G-capable phones will increase from 10 percent in 2020 to 56 percent by 2023.

With inputs from IANS

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 27, 2019 4:52 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Xbox One now works with the Google Assistant, Microsoft reveals
Gaming
Xbox One now works with the Google Assistant, Microsoft reveals
Pixel Launcher on Pixel 4 will support homescreen gesture

News

Pixel Launcher on Pixel 4 will support homescreen gesture

Amazon, Flipkart online festive sales estimated to add 60 lakh 4G smartphone users

News

Amazon, Flipkart online festive sales estimated to add 60 lakh 4G smartphone users

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro Review

Review

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro Review

Upcoming Realme flagship smartphone spotted online again

News

Upcoming Realme flagship smartphone spotted online again

Most Popular

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro Review

Apple iPhone 11 Pro First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi 8A First Impressions

OnePlus 7T First Impressions

Apple iPhone 11 First Impressions

Pixel Launcher on Pixel 4 will support homescreen gesture

Amazon, Flipkart online festive sales estimated to add 60 lakh 4G smartphone users

Upcoming Realme flagship smartphone spotted online again

Facebook begins test to let users hide Likes

Nokia 2.1, Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 1 to receive Android 10 (Go Edition) update in 2020

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Amazon, Flipkart online festive sales estimated to add 60 lakh 4G smartphone users

News

Amazon, Flipkart online festive sales estimated to add 60 lakh 4G smartphone users
OnePlus TV Q1 Pro Review

Review

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro Review
OnePlus 7, 7 Pro to get up to Rs 4,000 discount during Amazon Great Festival sale

Deals

OnePlus 7, 7 Pro to get up to Rs 4,000 discount during Amazon Great Festival sale
OnePlus TV Q1 vs Xiaomi Mi TVs vs Motorola Smart TVs compared

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV Q1 vs Xiaomi Mi TVs vs Motorola Smart TVs compared
Xiaomi Redmi 8A First Impressions

Review

Xiaomi Redmi 8A First Impressions

हिंदी समाचार

Nokia 2.1, Nokia 1 Plus और Nokia 1 को 2020 में मिलेगा Android 10 (Go Edition) अपडेट

Vodafone All-Rounder Packs : वोडाफोन के 15 रुपये से शुरू होने वाले इन प्लान्स में मिलते हैं डाटा, कॉलिंग और एसएमएस बेनिफिट्स

iPad (2019) की बिक्री भारत में 14 अक्टूबर से होगी शुरू

PUBG Mobile को 120FPS डिस्प्ले वाले स्मार्टफोन Asus ROG Phone 2 में ऐसे खेलें

OnePlus TV vs Motorola TV vs Mi TV : कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स, कौन है बेस्ट

News

Pixel Launcher on Pixel 4 will support homescreen gesture
News
Pixel Launcher on Pixel 4 will support homescreen gesture
Amazon, Flipkart online festive sales estimated to add 60 lakh 4G smartphone users

News

Amazon, Flipkart online festive sales estimated to add 60 lakh 4G smartphone users
Upcoming Realme flagship smartphone spotted online again

News

Upcoming Realme flagship smartphone spotted online again
Facebook begins test to let users hide Likes

News

Facebook begins test to let users hide Likes
Nokia 2.1, Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 1 to receive Android 10 (Go Edition) update in 2020

News

Nokia 2.1, Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 1 to receive Android 10 (Go Edition) update in 2020