The online festive sales on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon India and Flipkart will lead to an addition of six million new 4G smartphone user base in the country, a new report said on Friday. According to market research agency techARC, the online festive season will see users upgrading to 4G smartphones from existing 2G and 3G devices and an estimated 10 million smartphones will be sold during the festive season.

The installed base of 4G smartphone handsets to go up by 1.3 percent to 72.9 percent. Non-4G Smartphone installed base is still above 30 percent of total smartphones in use.

“Riding on the attractive offers expected during online festive sales period, we expect existing 2G and 3G smartphone users to take advantage and upgrade to the latest commercially available technology in smartphones,” Faisal Kausa, Founder and Chief Analyst, techARC, said in a statement.

“If these online sales platforms – Amazon and Flipkart, play their marketing and advertising strategy well, they can significantly drive increase in overall 4G smartphone installed base across the country.

“However, it has to be primarily focused on states like West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Karnataka where installed base of non-4G smartphones is still above 30 percent,” added Kausa.

On the other hand, research firm Gartner made forecast on Thursday noting that the global sales of smartphones will decline by 3.2 percent in 2019. It was noted that the lifetime of premium phones continued to extend through 2019, and as a result consumers holding onto their phones longer.

The study estimated that the smartphone market will, however, return to the growth path at 2.9 percent in 2020. The share of 5G-capable phones will increase from 10 percent in 2020 to 56 percent by 2023.

With inputs from IANS