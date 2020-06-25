comscore Amazon, Flipkart to add labels to Chinese goods sold online in India
  • Home
  • News
  • Amazon, Flipkart and others to add labels to Chinese goods sold online in India
News

Amazon, Flipkart and others to add labels to Chinese goods sold online in India

News

Amazon, Flipkart and other firms have agreed to start displaying "country of origin" for all products sold in India.

  • Published: June 25, 2020 5:07 PM IST
Amazon India

Amazon, Flipkart, and other companies will soon start adding labels to Chinese goods sold online in India. Basically, the firms have agreed to start displaying “country of origin” for all products sold in India. But, it is currently unknown as to when we will start seeing the labels on products. ET reported that online retailers like Amazon have demanded around 4-5 months to comply with the requirement.

The move is aimed at curbing Chinese imports despite heightened tension between India and China. Online retailers like Jio Platforms have asked for time to display labels. Apart from Amazon, many companies were present at a virtual meeting with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade. Executives from Reliance Retail and e-commerce companies such as Snapdeal, Udaan, Swiggy, Zomato, BigBasket, and Grofers were also present.

Watch: Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

If the labeling thing is successfully implemented, it could hurt sales of Chinese goods. The move also supports the government’s idea to promote “Make in India” and the manufacturing sector. “In an offline setting, a consumer can pick up a product, see where it was made, and take an informed decision. Similar details should be displayed on e-commerce websites,” a senior government official told Economic Times.

Flipkart Big Savings Days sale is live: Deals on phones like Samsung Galaxy A80, Redmi K20 and others

Also Read

Flipkart Big Savings Days sale is live: Deals on phones like Samsung Galaxy A80, Redmi K20 and others

The development gains significance as the government is giving a major push to Indian goods and has called for a ‘Self Reliant India’. The chorus for turning to Indian products has grown further on the back of the border tensions with China. The meeting comes just days after the Centre made it mandatory for sellers to enter the ‘Country of Origin’ clause while registering all new products on government e-marketplace (GeM).

The e-marketplace is a special purpose vehicle (SPV) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, which facilitates the entry of small local sellers in public procurement, while implementing the ‘Make in India’ and MSE Purchase Preference Policies of the Centre.

With inputs from IANS

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 25, 2020 5:07 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 new renders reveal closer look
Wearables
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 new renders reveal closer look
Realme 2 Pro gets stable Android 10 release: Check details

News

Realme 2 Pro gets stable Android 10 release: Check details

Realme Buds Q Review

Review

Realme Buds Q Review

Budget OnePlus TV available for pre-order ahead of July 2 India launch

Smart TVs

Budget OnePlus TV available for pre-order ahead of July 2 India launch

Xiaomi Mi TV prepares for new competition in India

Features

Xiaomi Mi TV prepares for new competition in India

Most Popular

Realme Buds Q Review

Samsung Galaxy M21 Review

Amazfit Stratos 3 Review

Nokia 5310 Review A heavy bet on XpressMusic nostalgia

Realme Smart TV Review

Amazon, Flipkart to add labels to Chinese goods sold online in India

Realme 2 Pro gets stable Android 10 release: Check details

Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom launched in India; check details

Realme Buds Q launched in India for Rs 1999

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite set to go on sale at 12PM: Price, specs

Xiaomi Mi TV prepares for new competition in India

Apple WWDC 2020: Livestream and what to expect

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

Related Topics

Related Stories

Amazon, Flipkart to add labels to Chinese goods sold online in India

News

Amazon, Flipkart to add labels to Chinese goods sold online in India
OnePlus 8 Series set to go on sale at 12PM; everything you need to know

News

OnePlus 8 Series set to go on sale at 12PM; everything you need to know
OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord listed on Amazon India site

News

OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord listed on Amazon India site
Realme X3 Series, Buds Q India launch today

News

Realme X3 Series, Buds Q India launch today
Amazon Prime Video Windows app launched

News

Amazon Prime Video Windows app launched

हिंदी समाचार

Call of Duty: Mobile को एक साल से कम समय में 25 करोड़ बार किया गया डाउनलोड

Realme Buds Q भारत में 1,999 रुपये की कीमत में हुए लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

Xiaomi ने लॉन्च किया मिनी डेस्कटॉप सीपीयू Ningmei CR100, जानें क्या हैं खूबियां

रियलमी ने लॉन्च किए दो नए स्मार्टफोन, 24,999 रुपये से शुरू है कीमत

Mi Band 5 भारत में जल्द होगा लॉन्च, Xiaomi के फिटनेस बैंड को मिला BIS सर्टिफिकेशन

Latest Videos

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup
Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Features

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look
Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO
Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

News

Amazon, Flipkart to add labels to Chinese goods sold online in India
News
Amazon, Flipkart to add labels to Chinese goods sold online in India
Realme 2 Pro gets stable Android 10 release: Check details

News

Realme 2 Pro gets stable Android 10 release: Check details
Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom launched in India; check details

News

Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom launched in India; check details
Realme Buds Q launched in India for Rs 1999

News

Realme Buds Q launched in India for Rs 1999
Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite set to go on sale at 12PM: Price, specs

News

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite set to go on sale at 12PM: Price, specs

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers