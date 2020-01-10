Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos will be visiting India next week. As per PTI, he is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and officials. As per PTI‘s sources, his trip will also include meetups with other industry leaders.

Bezos will also attend SMBhav – an event focusing on small and medium businesses in India. This event is taking place in Delhi between January 15 and January 16. Amazon however hasn’t issued an official statement on Bezos’ India visit.

Bezos is likely to discuss regulatory issues in his meeting with government officials. At the SMBhav event, it is likely to engage with SMBs as well. The event will see participation from industry experts, policy makers, solution providers and Amazon leadership.

Jeff Bezos’ Amazon in India

Amazon has seen significant growth in its business in India. But at the same time, it is also witnessing protests from a section of traders in the country. These traders claim that the likes of Amazon and Flipkart offer deep discounts and engage in unfair business practices.

Last year, the government tightened rules for e-commerce marketplaces with foreign investment. These rules barred such platforms from offering products of sellers in which they hold a stake and banned exclusive marketing arrangements among other clauses. Following this, Amazon restructured its joint ventures to ensure compliance.

With Inputs from PTI