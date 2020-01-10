comscore Jeff Bezos to visit India next week to meet PM Modi | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will visit India next week: Report
News

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will visit India next week: Report

News

Amazon's Jeff Bezos is slated to meet PM Modi, and a bunch of industry leaders during his visit to India.

  • Published: January 10, 2020 12:57 PM IST
amazon-ceo-jeff-bezos

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos will be visiting India next week. As per PTI, he is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and officials. As per PTI‘s sources, his trip will also include meetups with other industry leaders.

Related Stories


Bezos will also attend SMBhav – an event focusing on small and medium businesses in India. This event is taking place in Delhi between January 15 and January 16. Amazon however hasn’t issued an official statement on Bezos’ India visit.

Bezos is likely to discuss regulatory issues in his meeting with government officials. At the SMBhav event, it is likely to engage with SMBs as well. The event will see participation from industry experts, policy makers, solution providers and Amazon leadership.

Jeff Bezos’ Amazon in India

Amazon has seen significant growth in its business in India. But at the same time, it is also witnessing protests from a section of traders in the country. These traders claim that the likes of Amazon and Flipkart offer deep discounts and engage in unfair business practices.

Last year, the government tightened rules for e-commerce marketplaces with foreign investment. These rules barred such platforms from offering products of sellers in which they hold a stake and banned exclusive marketing arrangements among other clauses. Following this, Amazon restructured its joint ventures to ensure compliance.

With Inputs from PTI

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 10, 2020 12:57 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

G.I. Joe: War on Cobra is a new strategy game coming to Android on January 20
Gaming
G.I. Joe: War on Cobra is a new strategy game coming to Android on January 20
Xiaomi launches Transparent Bluetooth speaker for around Rs 30,650: Check features

News

Xiaomi launches Transparent Bluetooth speaker for around Rs 30,650: Check features

Realme 5i first impressions

Review

Realme 5i first impressions

Mahindra to launch electric version of KUV100 in India soon

News

Mahindra to launch electric version of KUV100 in India soon

SC orders J&K administration to restore internet services

News

SC orders J&K administration to restore internet services

Most Popular

Realme 5i first impressions

LG G8X ThinQ Review

Huawei Watch GT 2 Review

Xech Speaker Pods Review

LG G8X ThinQ First Impressions

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to visit India next week

Lunar Eclipse January 2020: Tips to click perfect photos

Xiaomi launches Transparent Bluetooth speaker for around Rs 30,650: Check features

Mahindra to launch electric version of KUV100 in India soon

SC orders J&K administration to restore internet services

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to visit India next week

News

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to visit India next week
Realme 5i first impressions

Review

Realme 5i first impressions
Realme 5i launched: Price, full specs, features, availability and more

News

Realme 5i launched: Price, full specs, features, availability and more
Google says Assistant has 500 million monthly users

News

Google says Assistant has 500 million monthly users
Realme 5i India launch today: How to watch live stream, features

News

Realme 5i India launch today: How to watch live stream, features

हिंदी समाचार

भारत में आज रात 10.30 बजे लगेगा चंद्रग्रहण, इन पांच स्मार्टफोन ट्रिक्स का इस्तेमाल कर खीचें शानदार फोटो

एयरटेल 249 रुपये के पोस्टपेड प्लान में दे रही है 25GB डाटा, लेकिन इन्हीं यूजर्स को मिलेगा फायदा

Oppo K1 की कीमतें घटीं, अब 13,990 रुपये में खरीदें इन-डिस्प्ले फिंगरप्रिंट वाला स्मार्टफोन

PUBG Lite ने 22,541 प्लेयर्स को किया बैन, कहीं आप ना बन जाए अगला शिकार

Realme 5i vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Samsung Galaxy M30: कीमत, कैमरे और परफॉर्मेंस में कौन है बेहतर

News

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to visit India next week
News
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to visit India next week
Lunar Eclipse January 2020: Tips to click perfect photos

News

Lunar Eclipse January 2020: Tips to click perfect photos
Xiaomi launches Transparent Bluetooth speaker for around Rs 30,650: Check features

News

Xiaomi launches Transparent Bluetooth speaker for around Rs 30,650: Check features
Mahindra to launch electric version of KUV100 in India soon

News

Mahindra to launch electric version of KUV100 in India soon
SC orders J&K administration to restore internet services

News

SC orders J&K administration to restore internet services