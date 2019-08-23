comscore Amazon Fresh service launched in Bengaluru for 2-hour deliveries
'Amazon Fresh' service launched for groceries; promises deliveries in 2 hours

Amazon India customers in Bengaluru can now shop for daily essentials and get them in just two hours. This is courtesy of the new Amazon Fresh service.

E-commerce major Amazon India announced a new services for its customers in Bengaluru. Called ‘Amazon Fresh’, this service offers ultra-fast delivery of food and grocery items to select pin-codes in the city.

Amazon Fresh details

According to the company, customers can buy their groceries and food items using Amazon Fresh. They can choose from a selection of over 5,000 categories. These include fruits and vegetables, dairy, meat, ice-creams, staples, packaged food, personal care and home care.

This new service is powered by Amazon‘s existing Prime Now app. This app serves customers in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. As mentioned though, the Fresh service is only applicable to Bengaluru for now. The company however plans to soon introduce this model in other cities.

The company reveals that Amazon Prime members will get access to the Amazon Fresh Store on amazon.in. Customers can discover Amazon Fresh store on the app, desktop or mobile browser by searching ‘Fresh’, or by clicking on the Grocery menu. Here they will be able to select the two-hour delivery slot for Rs 49. These two-hour slots are available from 6:00AM to midnight. Orders below Rs 600 will incur a delivery fee of Rs 29. No delivery charges are applicable on orders above Rs 600.

“Now, customers can order the freshest fruits and vegetables as well as everyday grocery and get it within 2 hours,” Siddharth Nambiar, Director of Category Management, Amazon India said. “We are starting this service in Bengaluru and will soon roll this out to customers in other cities.”

With Inputs from IANS

