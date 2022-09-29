comscore Amazon gave an appraisal to its warehouse workers. It's just $1.
Amazon gave an appraisal to its warehouse workers. It's just $1.

Amazon just announced a hike of $1 in the hourly wages of its warehouse and transportation workers in the US ahead of the gifting season.

Amazon is notorious for its work policies in warehouses, so every small but positive change is welcome. The company on Wednesday announced it is increasing the average starting pay of warehouse and transportation workers from $18 (roughly Rs 1,480) to more than $19 (roughly Rs 1,550) per hour. The wage increment of lumpsum $1, the company said, would help it attract and retain workers ahead of the gifting season in the US. Also Read - Amazon, Flipkart sale: Best deals on budget 5G smartphones

According to Reuters, the pay hike would cost Amazon roughly $1 billion over the next year, enabling warehouse workers to earn between $16 and $26 (roughly Rs 1,300 and Rs 2,100) per hour depending on their position and location in the US. Amazon’s minimum wage for employees workly on an hourly basis in the US remains $15, Reuters quoted an Amazon spokesperson as saying. Also Read - Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Smart TV offers from Samsung, Sony, OnePlus, Redmi

While the wage hike would allow Amazon to incentivise workers better in an attempt to mitigate any labour crunch before the holiday season begins in the US, it could also be an outcome of the workers’ push to unionise Amazon facilities in the US. So far, only one Amazon facility has voted for unionisation. The hike comes at a time when the US, among other major markets, is facing an economic slowdown and a high employee turnover as workers demand higher remuneration to meet an increased cost of living. Also Read - Amazon Prime members in 50 more cities can enjoy free delivery in less than 4 hours: Check the list of cities here

In other news, Amazon held its annual hardware event earlier this week to announce new and iterative products to its Echo, Kindle, and Fire TV lineups. Amazon announced improved versions of Echo Dot, Echo Dot Clock, and Echo Studio while launching a new Halo Rise sleep tracker-cum-alarm clock and a new Kindle Scribe. The Halo Rise has a halo-shaped light fixed to the sleep tracker that supports Alexa and can record your sleep reports. The Kindle Scribe, on the other hand, is a new E Ink device that lets you both read and write ebooks and documents.

  • Published Date: September 29, 2022 4:19 PM IST
