Amazon Germany claims iPad 2 hitting shelves on March 17 with 1.2 GHz processor, Thunderbolt and camera

It is not the first time that one of Amazon’s sites has jumped the gun to reveal a product, but it becomes monumental if the product in question carries an Apple logo. Yup, hours before Apple’s press conference, Amazon Germany has put up the iPad 2 that features a 1.2 GHz processor, a camera and even a Thunderbolt port which was first introduced in the new MacBook Pros that were announced last week. Despite our wishes for a lower price tag, Amazon claims that the new iPad will also start from 499 Euros and will be available on March 17. Meanwhile, the first gen iPad will get a discount of a buck! Sounds outrageous, doesn’t it?

