At last night's hardware event, Amazon introduced an interactive device for kids dubbed the Amazon Glow. It is an initiative to pave the way for kids to connect with their remote loved ones and engaged in interchangeable sessions.

Amazon Glow is a stand-up device with a built-in projector and features an immersive experience for kids to connect with family and friends over a video call. The device is suitable for 3 years+ children.

Additionally, the tech giant also released Amazon Astro, Amazon Smart Thermostat, Amazon Echo Show 15, Amazon Kids + Hey Disney, and Amazon Halo View.

Devices compatible with Amazon Glow

Amazon Glow is easy to connect on iOS and Android devices.

iOS14.0+ tablets and smartphones Android 8.0+ tablets and smartphones Fire tablets: Coming soon

The company claims that Glow offers a safe and private experience for kids. It allows parents to control contacts, disable cameras and microphones on the device by simply closing the privacy shutter. Parents can also control the activities through an Amazon Parent Dashboard. The company claims that Glow doesn’t track or save location data or even the drawings that are made.

Amazon Glow comes with the mat, a mat case, the Tangram Bits puzzle game, and a one-year Amazon Kids+ subscription.

How to access and subscribe

A subscription is required to access the device for Amazon Kids+ content. Kids’ content on the device includes e-books and Glow’s interactive games, visual arts activities, and animated storybooks. Customers who do not have the subscription will not be able to access the whole kid’s content. They could only have access to features such as video calling, web videos, and purchased content such as e-books shared with the child.

Parents who already have the subscription to Amazon Kids+, their subscription will be automatically replaced as soon as they activate Glow. Parents will receive one year of Amazon Kids+ subscription when they have access to the Glow device.

Amazon Glow price

The invitation price of this newly launched device is $249.99. However, the price will increase after the introductory period ends. It will be available at $299.99. The Glow is exclusively introduced in the US, and there is no official confirmation as to when this device will be launched in India.

The subscription to Glow will automatically renew every month at just $2.99. Parents can cancel the subscription at any time by visiting the Amazon Parent Dashboard.