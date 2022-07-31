Just a week after the Amazon Prime Day sale, the company has now announced its next big sale for the month of August. Amazon will be hosting the Great Freedom Festival sale next month which will have discounts on several products from different categories. This includes discounts on new launch phones, TVs, and other electronic items. Also Read - Meta, Google, Amazon want to change how you measure time: Is it really needed?

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale date and Bank offers

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival will be held between August 6 to August 10 in India. Also Read - Amazon Mobile Savings Days sale: Best deals on OnePlus 10R, Galaxy M33 5G and more

This time around, buyers will get 10 percent instant discounts with SBI Bank credit cards on select items. New buyers on the platform will also get 10 percent cashback for their first-time purchase. Also Read - iQoo 9T 5G launch date revealed: Check expected price, specs, features

Deals in the Great Freedom Festival Sale

Amazon will be offering up to 40 percent discounts on smartphones and accessories. Some of the entry-level phones will be available for as low as Rs 6,599.

Next month, we will also see new launches, which will be up for sale in this Freedom Festival sale. This includes offers on the OnePlus 10T and iQOO 9T. Both phones will debut on August 3 in India and will be sold exclusively on Amazon in this sale.

Apart from this, the recently launched Redmi K50i 5G will go on its second sale with card discounts and exchange offers. It is listed for as low as Rs 20,999.

The Samsung Galaxy M13, iQOO Neo 6 5G, Tecno Camon 19 Neo, and Tecno Spark 9 will also be available for purchase in this sale. Buyers can expect card discounts on these devices. Buyers will also be able to avail no-cost EMI on smartphone purchases.

There will also be discounts on smartwatches, gaming accessories, TWS earbuds, and cameras in this sale. Some of the newly launched and popular devices such as Boat Airdopes 121 Pro TWS earbuds and GoPro Hero 10 bundle will also be available for purchase.

Buyers will also get up to a 45 percent discount on smart home devices like Amazon Alexa, Kindle, and Fire TV stick.

As for laptops, buyers will get up to Rs 40,000 off on some of the notebooks. There will also be some of the new launch laptops going on sales such as the HP Victus 2022 model and LG Gram series.

Amazon’s biggest competition in India is Flipkart. And as expected, Flipkart will also commence its Super Saving Days sale starting August 6 in the country.