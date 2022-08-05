Amazon Great Freedom Festival has begun for Prime Members. The sale is being celebrated on the occasion of the 75th Year of Independence Day. For non-Prime members, the sale will start from midnight at 12 AM on August 6 until August 10. The sale began for Prime Members at 12:00 AM on August 5. Amazon is offering deals on smartphones, consumer electronics, fashion & beauty, home & kitchen, appliances, TVs, groceries, and more. In terms of smartphones, Amazon.in is offering deals on Apple iPhones, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, Realme, iQoo devices. There’s up to 40 percent off on mobile phones & accessories. Also Read - Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale to begin on August 6: Check deals on mobiles, laptops and more products

During the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale, customers can save more by getting an extra 10 percent instant discount with SBI Credit cards and Credit EMI. Buyers also get no-cost EMI using Bajaj Finserv EMI card, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit card, Amazon Pay Later and select debit & credit cards. Buyers will also get extra up to Rs 7000 off with Amazon Coupons and Extra up to Rs 6000 off on exchange on select smartphones. Also Read - 5G smartphone shipments grew 163% in India, Samsung leads: Report

Here are products customers can choose from on Amazon.in Great Freedom Festival: Also Read - Samsung is reportedly removing the letter "Z" from Fold 4 and Flip 4

OnePlus: Up to Rs 15,000 off on the OnePlus 9 Series 5G starting at Rs 37,999 with additional Exchange offers of up to Rs 5000 and SBI bank offer. OnePlus 10R will be available at flat Rs 4000 off with up to 6 months of No Cost EMI, additional Rs 3000 off on exchange and bank offer. OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is also up for grab at a Never Before Offer with flat Rs 5000 off on Coupons, Rs 6000 off with SBI bank cards along with up to 9 months NCEMI and additional Rs 5000 off on Exchange. Additional Bank Offer available for the Nord New Launch – Nord 2T starting at Rs 28,999. Avail No Cost EMI on OnePlus Nord series with OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G at a price of Rs 18,999 and OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G starting Rs 23,999

Apple iPhones: Buyers can up to Rs 15,000 off on iPhones. Amazon.in is offering deals on iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Xiaomi: Up to 40percent off on Xiaomi smartphones. The Best-Selling Redmi 9 Series will be available starting at just Rs 6,999 with additional benefits on coupon of Rs 600. The Best-Selling Redmi Note 10 Series which includes Redmi Note 10T 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and Redmi Note 10S, will be available starting at just Rs 10,999 with instant additional bank discounts. The latest Redmi K50i 5G will be available starting Rs 25,999 with additional exchange, instant bank discounts and No Cost EMI offers of Rs 5000. Xiaomi 11 lite starting Rs 23,999 and Xiaomi 11T Pro starting from Rs 35,999 with additional benefits worth Rs 6000 including exchange offers and instant bank discounts

Tecno: Up to 30 percent off on Tecno smartphones. Customers can get Tecno smartphones starting at just Rs 6,599. Tecno Pop 5 LTE will be an affordable dual camera smartphone starting Rs 6,599 which is the disruptor in the sub 7K segment. Customers will be able to avail additional discounts with bank offers to make the smartphone purchase more affordable during this Freedom sale.

Samsung: Customers can also enjoy offers on the entire Samsung M series range, including up to 30 percent off on top-rated smartphones. Get up to Rs 10,000 off on Samsung Galaxy M33 5G. Flat Rs 5,000 off on Samsung M32. Customers will be able to avail additional discounts with bank offers to make the smartphone purchase more affordable this Freedom sale

iQOO: Get up to Rs 10,000 off on iQOO smartphones. The latest launched iQOO Neo 6 5G will be available starting Rs 29,999 with additional discount offer of Rs 3,000. iQOO Z6 Pro will be available starting at Rs 23,999 and iQOO Z6 5G starting Rs 14,999 with additional benefits Coupons and Instant Bank Discounts. Get more exciting offers on the flagship range including iQOO 9 SE, iQOO 9 5G and iQOO 9 Pro 5G. Customers will be able to avail additional discounts with bank offers to make the smartphone purchase more affordable

Realme: Customers can get up to Rs 7000 off on realme phones. The latest Amazon specials launches of narzo 50 5G, narzo 50 Pro and narzo 50A prime will be the spotlights, available starting Rs 11,499. The Realme selection will be backed by additional benefits coupons and Instant Bank Discount to make smartphone purchase more affordable this Freedom sale

Oppo: Customers can get up to Rs 6500 off on the Oppo A series & up to Rs 5000 off on the Oppo F series. Customers can get up to Rs 5000 off Vivo smartphones during the Freedom Sale.