Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Rs 11,999

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G is the latest budget phone that focuses on long battery life and lag-free performance. To ensure those two features, the new Galaxy M13 5G comes with a 5000mAh battery and up to 12GB of RAM. The Galaxy M13 5G also has a 4G variant and it is called, simply, the Galaxy M13. Just like the 5G phone, the Galaxy M13 is also an entry-level phone that goes against some popular phones such as the Redmi 10 and the Realme Narzo 50A Prime.