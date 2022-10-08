Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Rs 11,999
Samsung Galaxy M13 5G is the latest budget phone that focuses on long battery life and lag-free performance. To ensure those two features, the new Galaxy M13 5G comes with a 5000mAh battery and up to 12GB of RAM. The Galaxy M13 5G also has a 4G variant and it is called, simply, the Galaxy M13. Just like the 5G phone, the Galaxy M13 is also an entry-level phone that goes against some popular phones such as the Redmi 10 and the Realme Narzo 50A Prime.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Rs 24,999
OnePlus Nord CE 2 t flaunts a 6.43-inch 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display. It comes packed with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G chipset that uses AI to help power the smartphone and make it ready for gaming, smooth and fast functioning and crisp photography. The smartphone supports fast charging with 65W Supervooc fast charger that OnePlus has said that boosts the 4500mAh battery up to 24 hours power life in just 15 minutes of charging.