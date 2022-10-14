Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022: Check offers on Apple Watch, Mi Pad 5, GoPro, Laptops and more

E-commerce giant Amazon has announced Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 which brings to you new deals and offers on latest products from top brands like Apple, HP, Lenovo, Noise, Boat, Mi and much more. Customers can also avail additional offers on Credit & Debit Cards and EMI transactions from leading partner banks such as Axis Bank, Citi Bank and ICICI Bank. As a part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022, Amazon India has introduced the Diamonds Festive Rewards Program. While “Bonus Diamonds” have been credited to customers basis their past shopping on Amazon.in, they can continue to earn “Diamonds” by shopping, watching free entertaining videos on miniTV, playing Games on FunZone & using Amazon Pay. Prime customers can earn twice the Diamonds compared to non-Prime customers for every purchase. These “Diamonds” can be redeemed for exciting cashbacks on shopping during the Great Indian Festival 2022, or to unlock games with a chance to win exciting sweepstakes. There are also several Amazon Pay partner offers that can be redeemed with Diamonds. Also Read - Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022: 5G smartphones under Rs 30,000

Here are some products available on Amazon.in with best deals and offers from sellers during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022

HP 14s, 11th Gen Intel Core i3 Laptop

It comes with windows 11, Intel core i3, FHD, Anti- Glare, Micro-Edge Display. With the power of 2 million pixels and 1920 X 1080 resolution and it is priced at Rs 37,040. Also Read - Amazon gave an appraisal to its warehouse workers. It's just $1.

Honor MagicBook X 15, Intel Core i3 Laptop

Honor MagicBook X 15 – magic at first sight comes with Window 11, eye comfort full view display, 65W Type-C Fast charging and 2-in-1 fingerprint power button. It is built for performance and is powered by Intel Core i3-10110U processor. You can avail it at Rs 29,990. Also Read - Amazon Prime members in 50 more cities can enjoy free delivery in less than 4 hours: Check the list of cities here

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming3 Intel Core i5 11th Gen comes with 15.6″ FHD display, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6 Dedicated Graphics, 8GB RAM DDR4-3200 memory, Pre-Loaded Windows 11 Home with Lifetime Validity, 2x2W HD Stereo Speakers. It also comes with best-in-class support from Lenovo services to protect your product. You can avail it at Rs 56,990.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Laptop

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11th Gen Intel Core i3 comes with 15.6″ FHD Thin & Light display, 45W Battery, built-in camera, HD Dolby Audio speakers, Integrated Intel UHD Graphics, 2 Years onsite manufacturer warranty. You can avail it at Rs 38,190.

Noise Pulse Go Buzz Smart Watch

Noise Pulse Go Buzz Smart Watch comes with Smart Call & Advanced Bluetooth Tech, 1.69″ sharp and bright display, Noise Health Suite, 150+ Cloud Watch Face, 100 Sports Mode with Auto Detection, IP68 water resistance, Longer Battery. You can avail it at Rs 1,699.

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch SE comes with retina display, powerful features to help keep you connected, active, healthy and safe, multi-tasking, 64-bit dual core S5 processor, Up to 2x faster than S3 processor. You can avail it at Rs 27,900.

Mi Pad 5

Mi Pad 5 comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 Octa-core processor along with 6GB RAM and 128GB Internal Storage. It has 13MP Rear Camera with 4K recording and 8MP Front camera. It also has Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos. You can buy this for Rs 24,999.

GoPro HERO11 Black Waterproof Action Camera

It offers unbelievable Image Quality With 5.3K video that gives you 91% more resolution than 4K and an incredible 665 percent more than 1080p. HERO11 Black captures the action with crisp detail and cinematic image quality. A water- repelling lens cover even helps eliminate lens flare and other artifacts to make your photos and videos even more stunning. You can get this for Rs. 50,982.