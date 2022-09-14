comscore Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 dates announced: Check details
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 dates announced: Check offers, discounts and more

Amazon India has announced that its festive sale -- TheGreat Indian Festival -- will start in India on September 23. Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale will begin at the same time.

Amazon

Image: Amazon India

Amazon India has announced the dates for its next-big festive sale. The e-retailer announced that The Great Indian Festival will start in India on September 23, 2022 with Prime members getting early access. The upcoming sale will include over 2,000 new product launches and discounts on a wide selection of products from companies such as Samsung, iQOO, Mi, Redmi, Apple, OnePlus, LG, Sony, BoAt, HP, Lenovo, Fire-Boltt, Noise, Vu, TCL, and Acer among others. Also Read - Realme Narzo 50i Prime launched in India: Check price, specs, availability here

Interestingly, Amazon will be hosting its festive sale in India at the same time as Flipkart’s The Big Billion Days (TBBD), which will held in India between September 23 and September 30. Also Read - Amazon Great Indian Festival sale to start from September 23: Checkout the deals

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 discounts and offers

As mentioned before, Amazon India will be offering a host of discounts and special offers to the interested buyers. Here are some of the top deals: Also Read - Amazon announces Great Indian Festival sale in India: Check details

— Amazon India said that during the upcoming The Great Indian Festival, buyers will get a chance to win rewards up to Rs 7,500. Customers will be able to unlock these discounts by shopping on Amazon.in or paying bills, recharging their phones, and adding or sending money using Amazon Pay. They will be able to redeem these reward points while shopping during the upcoming festive sale.

— The company also said that customers who is make their first Amazon Pay transaction on bill payments, recharge, and more will get a cashback of Rs 50.

— Similarly, customers who apply for the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card will get rewards worth up to Rs 2,500 as a welcome offer, while those who activate Amazon Pay Later will get Rs 150 back along with instant credit up to Rs 60,000.

Amazon India also said that customers who sign up for Amazon Pay UPI will get a cashback of up to Rs 50, while those who purchase an Amazon Pay Gift Card will get a discount of 10 percent.

— The company also said that it will be offering a host of deals and discounts on Echo, Fire TV, Kindle range of devices, and Alexa smart home combos.

— Also, buyers will get a discount of up to 20 percent on flights and plan up to 12 months in advance to avoid last-minute ticket fees. Customers will also get up to 25 discount on their movie ticket bookings.

  Published Date: September 14, 2022 9:11 AM IST
