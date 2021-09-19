Amazon Great Indian Festival sale has been announced. The sale dates are yet to be revealed. The official teaser shows, Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will offer big discount offers on smartphones, smart TV, laptops, smartwatches, truly wireless earbuds and all other electronics. The deals have not been revealed yet. Also Read - Amazon Great Republic Day sale ends today: Discounts on mobiles, TVs and more

Last week, Flipkart announced to host Big Billion Days sale for the upcoming festive season. Dates for Big Billion Days sale have not been revealed yet, but the e-commerce giant revealed that phones from brands such as Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, among others will be available with massive discount. Also Read - OnePlus 8T, TVs and more avaialble at discounted price during sale

The official teaser also revealed that both old and new iPhone models will be available with big discount offer. Flipkart is yet to reveal big discount offers. Both Amazon and Flipkart are expected to reveal the sale dates in the days to come. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 Mini available for as low as Rs 48,900, huge discount on iPhone XR

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale details

For the Great Indian Festival sale, Amazon has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer instant discount of 10 percent on all products available during the sale. Buyers will be able to access the instant discount on shopping with HDFC bank debit as well as credit card. Additionally, the instant discount will also be available on EMI transactions.

As always, discount offers and deals available during the Great Indian Festival sale will be available a day early for Prime members. To get Prime member today, you will need to pay Rs 329 for three months and Rs 999 for a year. Just head over to the Amazon Prime website to get the subscription.

During the sale, Amazon will offer massive discount of various electronics including smartphones, smartTVs, smartwatches, TWS earbuds, neckbands, security cameras, among others. The e-commerce giant will offer big discount on its own products including Fire TV stick, echo devices, and more.