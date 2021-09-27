Amazon prepones Great Indian Festival sale date to take on Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale

Amazon prepones Great Indian Festival Sale Date: Amazon Great Indian Festival sale was announced to kick off starting October 4. Days after announcing the Great Indian Festival sale date, Amazon prepones the sale to take on the likes of the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The Great Indian Festival sale will now begin on October 3. As usual, Prime users will get early access to the deals and discounts. Also Read - Motorola Edge 20 Pro India launch on October 1: Expected price, specifications and more

Amazon usually provides 24 hours early access to Prime users. The same should happen this time as well. The Great Indian Festival sale will begin on October 2 for Prime members. The end date for the Amazon sale has not been announced yet.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale date

The decision to prepone the sale date is sure because Flipkart is hosting its upcoming Big Billion Days sale starting October 4. Flipkart Plus members will get 24 hours early access to all deals and discounts. For the unaware, the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale was set to begin on October 7 and continue until October 12.

For the Great Indian Festival sale, Amazon has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer an extra 10 percent instant discount. The offer will be available for HDFC Bank debit as well as credit cards. The 10 percent instant discount will be available on EMI transactions as well using HDFC Bank cards.

Similarly, for the Big Billion Days sale, Flipkart has partnered with AXIS and ICICI Bank to offer an additional 10 percent instant discount.

Discount offers

Amazon has announced to offer big discount offers on smartphones from across brands including Xiaomi, Samsung, iPhone, Redmi, Tecno, OnePlus, among many others.

During the Great Indian Festival sale, Amazon will also see some phone launches including – the iQOO Z5 5G, the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Oppo A series smartphone, and more.

To take on the likes of Amazon, Flipkart has also announced to offer massive discount offers on Redmi, Poco, Realme, Apple, Samsung, and other phones from across several brands.