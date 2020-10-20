comscore Amazon sold more iPhones on day one than last year’s sale | BGR India
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale sold more iPhones on day one than last year’s sale

Amazon has sold more iPhones on the first day of the Great Indian Festival Sale than it did in the entire sale period last year. Here are some of its bestsellers.

  Published: October 20, 2020 2:17 PM IST
Representational Image

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is underway and there are some notable deals in the smartphone category. In the past few days, Amazon has hosted some massive discounts on popular phones across various prices. While the company is yet to release the actual numbers, it has reached out to the media, stating higher sales numbers for Apple’s iPhone models. Along with the iPhone models, many brands launched new products during the sale period. Also Read - Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2020: Rs 4 हजार से कम में खरीदें ये गैजेट्स

Out of all the products, it is the iPhone that sold in high numbers in the first few days. In fact, Amazon has sold more iPhones on the first day of the Great Indian Festival Sale than the entire sale period during last year’s sale. Amazon has not listed the names of the models that made the high sales possible. However, it seems that the high discounts on the iPhone 11 could have pushed the sales. Also Read - Amazon और Flipkart सेल के दौरान धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट पर खरीदें सैमसंग के स्टोरेज डिवाइसेस

Ahead of the Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon detailed the discounts on some of the newest iPhone models. The iPhone 11 sold at Rs 47,999 for the base 64GB variant during the sale. Currently, the price has increased to Rs 49,999 for the base variant. The iPhone 11 was one of Apple’s flagship until a month ago and kept selling at Rs 68,300 for its base variant. The high discount on the iPhone 11 made it an appealing deal on Amazon. Also Read - iPhone 11 to cost Rs 47,999 during Amazon Great Indian sale: Check details

Amazon hosted new launches too

During the Great Indian Festival sale, Amazon hosted a few product launches during the period. The biggest of them all is the OnePlus 8T that launched at a starting price of Rs 43,999. The OnePlus 8T is the flagship offering from the company with updated specifications over the OnePlus 8 5G.

Additionally, the Amazon sale also saw the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime Edition, Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition and more. Amazon has also listed Xiaomi’s Redmi Note series devices, Redmi 9A, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus Nord, and Samsung M31 as its top-selling phones during the sale period. When it comes to smart TVs, the OnePlus 43-inch and 32-inch TVs, along with Samsung’s 32-inch TVs, have sold the highest.

  • Published Date: October 20, 2020 2:17 PM IST

Best Sellers