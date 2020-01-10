Amazon Great Indian Sale announced, starts January 19: Check full details

Amazon India has announced its ‘Great Indian Sale,’ which will go live from January 19, 2020. The upcoming Amazon sale will continue until January 22, 2020. As usual, Amazon Prime members will get 12 hours of exclusive early access starting 12 noon on January 18. Apart from smartphones, the e-commerce giant will also be offering deals on other electronics, home and kitchen appliances, TVs, and more.

The company asserted that buyers can shop from over 20 crore products across hundreds of categories on Amazon.in. During the Amazon Great Indian Sale, you can get an extra 10 percent instant discount with SBI credit cards and EMI. Interested customers can also shop for products with no-cost EMI using the Bajaj Finserv EMI card, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit card and select Debit and Credit cards.

Watch: Best smartphones launched in India in 2019

Amazon is promising that customers will witness good deals and save big on products from brands like OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi, Apple, Vivo, Oppo, and more. During the Amazon Great Indian Sale, users can get up to 45 percent discount on Amazon devices across the Echo range, FireTV Stick and Kindle eReaders. You can also avail deals on recently launched Echo input portable smart speakers and Onida Fire TV Edition smart TVs.

The Echo Input smart speaker will be available in India at an introductory price of Rs 4,999. It was originally priced at Rs 5,999. The highlight of the Amazon Echo Input is a built-in 4,800mAh battery. The company claims it will offer up to 10 hours of uninterrupted usage. There are 4 LEDs to indicate battery life. The rechargeable battery can be charged up with a micro-USB charging port at the back.

The smart speaker connects over Wi-Fi to stream music from different sources. The Amazon Echo Input also comes with Bluetooth connectivity that allows you to use it as a Bluetooth speaker by connecting your smartphone. There is a dedicated mute button on the top, with volume and power buttons on the side.