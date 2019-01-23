Amazon Great Indian Sale last day: Top deals you should know about

Flipkart’s ‘Republic Day’ sale has already ended; however, you still have a chance to get best discounts on distinct categories such as smartphones, electronics, appliances and more. Today is the last of Amazon’s Great Indian sale. Here’s a list of top deals on different gadgets. The e-commerce giant is offering 10 percent of instant discount, No cost EMI and exchange offers on an old device.

Deals on smartphones

If you’re thinking of purchasing a budget smartphone, Amazon is offering a 14 percent discount on Redmi 6A (Rs 5,998), 13 percent off on Redmi 6 Pro (Rs 9,999) and 24 percent on Redmi Y2 (Rs 7,999). The brand new OnePlus 6T is also available for Rs 37, 999 and you can get an extra Rs 2,000 off on exchange of an old device and 6 months No cost EMI.

The e-commerce giant is offering close to 50 percent of discount on Samsung Galaxy Note 8. It is offering a discount of 46 percent, which is Rs 39,990. This seems to be a good deal, though the handset is a bit old. You can also get the oldie Huawei P20 Lite for Rs 12,999. It is originally priced at Rs 22, 999. Samsung’s newest flagship Galaxy S9 is available for Rs 48,900 and buyers can get an additional Rs 9,000 off on exchange of an old handset. Other smartphones such as Vivo V9 Pro is also on sale with a price tag of Rs 15,990. You can get the Moto E5 Plus for Rs 7,999. Apple fans can purchase the iPhone X, as it is available at a starting price of Rs 74,999. There are other deals and discounts as well on Oppo, Vivo and Samsung smartphones.

Watch: Amazon Echo Spot First Look

Amazon is also offering some good deals on other electronic devices. You can get a flat 50 percent off on Bose and Sennheiser noise cancellation headphones and JBL earphones. You can get an additional 10 percent instant discount too using HDFC Bank credit and Debit cards via Amazon Pay. However, Sony fans will only get 50 percent off on headphones, if they are a member of Amazon Prime.

Customers wanting to purchase a smart device, can get up to Rs 3,000 off on Amazon’s Echo devices, Kindle and Fire TV Stick. The Echo devices are available with a starting price of Rs 2,999 and the Fire TV Stick too for the same price. The starting price of Amazon’s Kindle is Rs 10,499. Besides, one can also purchase Xiaomi’s budget Mi TVs, that are available on decent discounts of up to 18 percent.