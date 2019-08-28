comscore Amazon India announces military veterans' employment programme
  Amazon India announces military veterans' employment programme, will offer jobs to ex-servicemen, spouses
News

Amazon India announces military veterans' employment programme, will offer jobs to ex-servicemen, spouses

News

Amazon India announced the new programme after opening its largest campus in the country.

  • Published: August 28, 2019 2:37 PM IST
Amazon India

Amazon India recently opened its largest campus in Hyderabad as it battles Flipkart in the country. Amazon said the new campus in Telangana will house 15,000 employees, which is nearly one-fourth of its global workforce. Now, it has introduced a military veterans’ employment programme. As part of the programme, the global e-tailer will offer jobs to ex-servicemen and their spouses at its fulfillment, sort and delivery centers across the country.

“The programme will be implemented in partnership with the Director-General of Resettlement and the Army Welfare Placement Organisation,” Amazon India said in a statement.

The e-commerce giant has about 50 fulfillment and 200 delivery centers in cities and towns across the country. The company, however, did not disclose how many sort centers it has at its fulfillment and delivery centers. According to IANS, the company spokesperson said that it does not disclose how many people are cumulatively employed at the respective centers in the Indian sub-continent.

“The employment at the centers, most of them on contract basis, varies as more are hired at peak sales season around festivals and other occasions when special sales are held with discounts and compliments,” the spokesperson told IANS.

“The novel programme creates continued job opportunity for military families, which respect principles and work ethics,” said the statement.

Amazon India, like other international tech giants, is battling bureaucracy and regulated marketplace in the country. The new initiative should help the company establish a positive outlook towards the brand in India. In defense of employing ex-servicemen, the company said that it was committed to diverse and inclusive hiring, creating opportunities for diverse individuals to realize their potentials.

“Over the years, we have hired military veterans for various roles spanning transportation, customer fulfillment, facilities management and security operations to name a few,” the company said in the statement.

Amazon Asia operations Vice President Akhil Saxena said the company would scale and extend the programme to hire talent from the Air Force, Navy and police families in the future.

“Thousands of personnel retire from the army every year. They are well-trained, self-motivated and have served the country over the years with a result-oriented culture. We find Amazon a match for them to work,” an army official said in the statement.

Amazon Programme Manager Shivani Bhatia said that defense personnel have integrity, discipline, motivation, flexibility and adaptability. They are also on time and have team management skills.

An e-commerce market analyst, however, said the company should hire more youth in their 20s and 30s given that unemployment rate is at a 45-year peak and job opportunities are scarce due to economic slowdown.

“Jobs for ex-servicemen and their spouses are laudable as a worthy cause but should not be at the cost of thousands of unemployed youth whose future is at stake,” the analyst told IANS on condition of anonymity.

Amazon has engaged a whopping 1,75,000 military veterans and their spouses in the programme the world over.

(Written with IANS inputs)

  • Published Date: August 28, 2019 2:37 PM IST

