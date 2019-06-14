An Amazon India employee and a former delivery man of the company were arrested. It was reported that they were cheating Amazon and customers by collecting items they desired to return. But, this was before authorized personnel could collect the product, the police said. It was revealed that on July 21, a complaint was filed by Ambika Saraf. She is an authorized representative of Amazon India branch at Nehru Place. She stated that a fake delivery boy had collected delivered camera from a customer, DCP Anto Alphonse said.

First of all, the customer received a call from Gaurav, who impersonated a delivery boy, to collect the camera. In the meantime, the authorized delivery man also reached at the same time for the same camera. His name is named Jasvinder Singh, as per the officers. Subsequently, Gaurav was then arrested at Dwarka’s shop number 4 in the sector-10 market, the officer said.

Later, the accused revealed that he had worked as a delivery boy between 2015 to February 2018 at Amazon. It was revealed that at the mentioned time frame, a person named Raju Singh was his store manager. The accused was then jobless, so he contacted Raju, who agreed to pass on the details of customers, the officer added.

The accused then used to collect products from customers before the authorized delivery boy could arrive. Moreover, on July 20, the accused also allegedly cheated a customer, named Sanjay Kumar Bansal. He collected his mobile phone worth Rs 36,000. The DCP further said that the customer is a resident of Surya Apartment in sector-6.

The officer also revealed that Gaurav had cheated several customers in the same way. In addition, the accused then used to sell mobile phones and laptops in Gaffar market. Both Gaurav and Raju used to share the amount received from stolen products, the police said. Therefore, both were arrested by the police. On Gaurav’s instance, Raju Singh was also arrested. Meanwhile, police are trying to recover the stolen mobiles and laptops, DCP added.

– With Inputs from PTI